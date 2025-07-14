SEOUL, South Korea, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SolidVue, a leader in SPAD sensor IC technology, announced a strategic collaboration with Lumotive, a US-based pioneer in programmable optical semiconductors, to develop next-generation LiDAR systems. The partnership brings together industry-leading technologies from both companies, aimed at transforming the future of 3D sensing.

This collaboration will focus on developing a reference design that integrates SolidVue's high-performance dTOF SPAD array receiver with Lumotive's breakthrough Light Control Metasurface (LCM™) beamforming chip. The resulting system is expected to deliver high performance in resolution, precision, and efficiency for LiDAR module and system developers across a wide range of industries.

The partnership underscores a shared vision for enabling high-performance, compact, and cost-effective LiDAR solutions that accelerate adoption in key markets such as autonomous vehicles, industrial automation, and smart devices.

"By combining our advanced SPAD receiver technology with Lumotive's cutting-edge beam steering chips, we aim to push the boundaries of what LiDAR systems can achieve," said Jung-Hoon Chun, Co-CEO of SolidVue. "This collaboration is an important step toward realizing our mission of delivering high-resolution, reliable LiDAR sensor ICs to the global market."

Dr. Sam Heidari, CEO of Lumotive, added, "By combining SolidVue's sensor innovation with our LCM technology, we're redefining what's possible in LiDAR performance and paving the way for next-generation applications. The collaboration between our two companies highlights the synergy of our visions and technologies, and we are excited about the potential impact across multiple industries."

With complementary strengths and aligned goals, SolidVue and Lumotive are committed to enabling a new class of LiDAR systems that offer superior performance, scalability, and design flexibility for next-generation applications.

About SolidVue

SolidVue, headquartered in South Korea, specializes in the development of advanced LiDAR sensor ICs. The company has pioneered the integration of CMOS SPAD (Single Photon Avalanche Diode) technology, enabling high-resolution 3D imaging with enhanced precision and depth accuracy. Its LiDAR sensor solutions are designed for applications in autonomous driving, AR/VR, and smart devices, offering compact form factors and cost efficiency.