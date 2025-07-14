CypressTel Unveils New Logo and Brand Identity to Mark 17 Years of Growth and Innovation

HONG KONG, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cypress Telecom Limited ("CypressTel") proudly marks its 17th anniversary with a significant brand refresh, introducing a new logo and adopting a bold new positioning as the "Global Innovator in AIGC Network and Security Managed Services". Alongside this, the company launches a new slogan: "Secure . Connect . Innovate". This milestone reflects CypressTel's strategic evolution from a traditional network provider to a leader in AI-driven intelligent network and security solutions, setting a new direction for the telecommunications industry across the Asia-Pacific region and beyond.

The redesigned logo features three fluid ellipses in vibrant blue, symbolizing growth, resilience, and continuous innovation in secure connectivity. Inspired by unfolding leaves, the design represents CypressTel's ability to adapt and thrive in a rapidly evolving industry. The interlocking shapes highlight the company's deep expertise in network technology and its commitment to delivering intelligent, secure connectivity. The ellipses also form an abstract "C," reinforcing CypressTel's distinctive brand identity. This evolution mirrors the company's journey—from a traditional, layered design symbolizing foundational network building to a dynamic, borderless form that embodies intelligent, secure, and global connectivity.

CypressTel's refreshed brand positioning highlights its dedication to integrating advanced AI technologies into network and security services. With proprietary AI security engines capable of analyzing encrypted traffic and processing over 100,000 daily threat intelligence data points, CypressTel offers real-time, dynamic defense against emerging cyber threats. Its intelligent SD-WAN and SASE platform, along with edge security solutions, empowers enterprises across various industries to enhance network efficiency and security amid an increasingly complex digital landscape.

As the "Global Innovator in AIGC Network and Security Managed Services," CypressTel empowers enterprises to detect and respond to threats in real time using AI-driven security engines, optimize network performance for large-scale cloud data flows, and support digital transformation and global expansion through seamless, secure connectivity.

Since its establishment in 2008, CypressTel has expanded into a trusted global partner with a presence in over 300 cities and more than 140 Points of Presence worldwide. This brand upgrade not only celebrates nearly two decades of expertise but also signals CypressTel's readiness to lead the future of telecommunications, where network security and AI-driven innovation are crucial.

Connee, CEO of CypressTel, stated: "Our new logo and brand identity signify more than a visual change—they embody our commitment to lead the industry into the AI era. As connectivity becomes universal, only those who integrate intelligent networks, security, and AI innovation at their core will thrive. Each time our logo appears, it expresses our belief in technology and our vision for limitless, AI-powered connectivity. This symbol represents CypressTel's mission to drive the next golden age of AI-Powered Networking."

