CHANGSHA, China, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion", 1157.HK) has recently completed a series of intensive deliveries of key machinery, ranging from cranes, aerial work platforms, mining equipment, to foundation construction machinery, supporting major infrastructure, energy, and urban development projects in regions including Africa, Southeast Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East.

Zoomlion's heavy-duty crawler cranes are designed for large-scale infrastructure and energy projects. Zoomlion's ZCC32000 crawler crane is supporting Egypt's first nuclear power plant, El Dabaa, by lifting and installing major equipment. With a 2,000-ton capacity and a boom height of 168 meters, it delivers strong and precise performance to keep the project on track. In Morocco, the 800-ton ZCC9800W is handling key lifts at Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium for the 2030 World Cup, delivering efficient and stable performance.

Zoomlion's aerial work platform product line, one of the most comprehensive globally, features working heights from 6 to 95 meters, has now reached over 100 countries. In Melbourne, Australia, the company delivered the ZT72J telescopic boom lift, which at 72.3 meters is the tallest of its kind in the local market. With a polygonal boom structure, minimized side deformation, and 32 meters of outreach, it sets new records for height and operational reliability.

In the mining sector, Zoomlion marked a milestone by delivering its 100-ton electric drive mining dump truck, ZTE210, to a client operating in extremely cold conditions. The client reported that Zoomlion's equipment functions reliably in temperatures as low as -45°C.

Zoomlion also recently delivered nearly 30 units of ZT105 mining dump trucks and ZE750G mining excavators to a major coal mine in Sumatra, Indonesia. These models, with advanced functionalities and robust structures, are capable of operating in harsh mining conditions.

In Turkey, Zoomlion has delivered a fleet of concrete pump trucks that will serve in multiple infrastructure projects across the country. The pump trucks feature intelligent control systems that enable remote monitoring and fault diagnosis, while offering efficiency, stability and safety features to meet the demands of various construction environments.

Zoomlion has also introduced its R-series rotary drilling rigs to the Middle East, delivering ZR255R units to a UAE customer. Designed for local conditions, the model supports high-efficiency infrastructure work.

Zoomlion is building on recent momentum to strengthen its local presence and global collaboration, delivering smarter, more adaptable solutions worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2730218/Zoomlion_expands_global_footprint_with_mining_equipment_delivery_to_Indonesia.jpg?p=medium600