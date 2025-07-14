JAKARTA, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the region faces increasingly sophisticated digital threats targeting vital systems and infrastructure, ITSEC Asia is stepping up to lead the conversation with the ITSEC Cybersecurity Summit 2025, taking place 26–28 August 2025 at Ritz-Carlton Pacific Place, Jakarta. Touted as Southeast Asia's largest event dedicated to critical infrastructure cybersecurity, the summit promises three days of in-depth discussions, strategic insights, and actionable intelligence from global experts.

Bringing together decision-makers, cybersecurity professionals, regulators, and industry leaders, the summit aims to tackle the most urgent security challenges in sectors such as energy, telecommunications, transportation, and finance. The event is expected to draw over hundreds of participants across Southeast Asia and beyond, uniting key stakeholders in a collaborative effort to safeguard the region's most essential systems.

Organized by ITSEC Asia, a trusted cybersecurity partner in the region with operations in Indonesia, Singapore, Australia, Dubai and Mauritius, the summit comes at a critical moment. In recent months, the company earned a prestigious CREST accreditation, allowing ITSEC to operate under internationally recognized standards across Asia, EMEA, and Australasia. This achievement reinforces ITSEC's credibility as a security testing and incident response provider and signals its ongoing commitment to global best practices.

"This summit is more than just a conference, it's a platform to shape the future of cybersecurity in Southeast Asia," said Patrick Rudolf Dannacher, President Director of ITSEC Asia. "As critical infrastructure becomes more connected and vulnerable, we need strong regional cooperation, knowledge exchange, and trusted standards. That's why we're proud to bring world-class minds and solutions together in Jakarta this August. We're also excited to feature selected papers that will be presented during the conference showcasing the latest research and breakthroughs in the cybersecurity field."

The ITSEC Cybersecurity Summit 2025 will feature keynote addresses from top-level government officials and global cybersecurity experts who will share their insights on cutting-edge topics ranging from quantum cryptography and cybersecurity in medical systems, to real-world cases like malware incidents targeting cruise ship control systems, and many more critical issues shaping today's threat landscape. Attendees will also have access to curated sessions tailored for CISOs, infrastructure operators, and policymakers, with a strong focus on threat intelligence, resilience planning, and regulatory readiness.

Whether you're involved in safeguarding national infrastructure or working to strengthen digital security across industries, the ITSEC Cybersecurity Summit 2025 offers valuable perspectives and connections that matter. Discover the agenda and join the conversation at https://itsecsummit.events.

About PT ITSEC Asia Tbk

PT ITSEC Asia Tbk (stock code: CYBR) is a leading cybersecurity company in the Asia Pacific region, listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange. With over 350 experts across Indonesia, Singapore, Australia, Mauritius, and Dubai, ITSEC Asia provides end-to-end cybersecurity solutions, ranging from strategic consulting services, technology solution integration, to managed security services.

As a trusted partner for various industries, ITSEC Asia is committed to protecting digital infrastructures from increasingly complex cyber threats, while ensuring compliance with evolving data regulations and critical infrastructure security. ITSEC Asia has been verified by BSSN and holds prestigious international certifications such as ISO 27001, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and is an official CREST member. Our expertise portfolio is strengthened by globally certified professionals, including OSCP, OSCE, OSEP, OSWE, CRT, CPSA, CRTP, CISSP, CISA, CISM, CSXF, CSXP, CEH, GPEN, GSEC, GCIA, GCIH, and GDPR certifications, all dedicated to providing comprehensive protection against a wide range of cyber risks.

One of our flagship innovations is IntelliBron, a groundbreaking platform developed locally to identify, analyze, and respond to cyber incidents in real-time. IntelliBron reflects ITSEC Asia's commitment to accelerating secure and adaptive digital transformation in the face of a dynamic cyber-attack landscape.