SINGAPORE, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda has revealed its list of the most budget-friendly summer destinations in Asia for June to August 2025. From cultural hubs to scenic retreats, these destinations offer travelers the chance to explore without stretching their wallets. Surabaya, Indonesia, leads the list with an average room rate of just $35 per night, making it a top choice for those eager to embrace culture and adventure this summer.

Surabaya is followed closely by Tirupati, India, and Hat Yai, Thailand in the top three, with average room rates of $37 and $39 per night, respectively. These destinations offer the perfect summer escape, combining rich culture, diverse cuisine, and picturesque settings for an unforgettable getaway.

Matteo Frigerio, Chief Marketing Officer at Agoda, shared, "When summer rolls around, it's all about making memories—whether it's a family getaway, a spontaneous adventure, or a much-needed mid-year break. Agoda's got your back with deals that let you spend more time enjoying and less time worrying about your wallet."

The Cheapest Summer Destinations ranking is based on average room rates in the ten most popular destinations across nine Asian markets, highlighting the most wallet-friendly options for summer travelers.

1. Surabaya, Indonesia ($35 average room rate per night)

Known for its rich history and vibrant culture, Surabaya offers visitors a chance to explore its historic architecture, bustling markets, and delicious street food. The city is also a gateway to nearby attractions like Mount Bromo and Madura Island.

2. Tirupati, India ($37 average room rate per night)

Home to the renowned Venkateswara Temple, Tirupati is a spiritual haven for many. Beyond its religious significance, the city offers a rich cultural experience with its vibrant festivals, traditional music, and delectable South Indian cuisine.

3. Hat Yai, Thailand ($39 average room rate per night)

Famous for its lively markets and mouthwatering street food, Hat Yai is a versatile destination that also serves as a gateway to nearby beaches and islands. The city is perfect for those looking to enjoy a mix of urban and natural attractions.

4. Dalat, Vietnam ($45 average room rate per night)

Nestled in the Central Highlands, Dalat is known for its cool climate, beautiful landscapes, and charming French colonial architecture. Visitors can enjoy activities like hiking, cycling, and exploring the city's vibrant flower gardens.

5. Iloilo, Philippines ($47 average room rate per night)

Iloilo offers a blend of historical landmarks, beautiful beaches, and a thriving food scene. Visitors can explore the city's Spanish colonial churches, enjoy local delicacies, and relax on the pristine beaches of nearby islands.

6. Kuching, Malaysia ($53 average room rate per night)

Kuching is a cultural gem, offering a mix of heritage sites, local cuisine, and access to natural attractions like Bako National Park. Its laid-back vibe makes it a great choice for a summer getaway.

7. Nagoya, Japan ($90 average room rate per night)

Nagoya offers a wealth of experiences for travelers, from the iconic Nagoya Castle to the Toyota Commemorative Museum. Food enthusiasts can savor the city's renowned hitsumabushi (grilled eel), while shoppers can enjoy unique finds in its bustling shopping districts.

8. Kaohsiung, Taiwan ($90 average room rate per night)

Kaohsiung is a vibrant port city with a mix of cultural landmarks, night markets, and scenic spots like Lotus Pond. It's an excellent destination for those looking to experience the charm of southern Taiwan.

9. Daejeon, South Korea ($93 average room rate per night)

Daejeon offers a mix of modern attractions and natural beauty, with highlights like the Expo Science Park and Yuseong Hot Springs. Its parks and museums make it a great destination for families and solo travelers alike.

With over 6 million holiday properties, 130,000 flight routes, and 300,000 activities available, Agoda makes it easy to plan the perfect summer getaway. Visit Agoda.com/deals or download the Agoda mobile app for the best deals.