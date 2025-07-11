Clinicians praise the S8-SGTB appliance for accelerating outcomes, improving patient satisfaction, and offering a non-invasive solution for Class II malocclusions.

KUNMING, China, July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartee Denti-Technology recently welcomed orthodontic experts and partners from Australia at its Global Symposium in Kunming, China. The event offered a deep dive into Smartee's Mandibular Repositioning Technology and showcased its clinical applications, particularly the innovative S8-SGTB appliance for Class II skeletal malocclusions. Australian clinicians praised the device for its simultaneous orthopedic and orthodontic correction, shorter treatment duration, and patient-friendly design.

Dr. Knox Kim, Principal Dentist at Dental Clinic @ World Tower Sydney, shared:

"In the past, for treating Class II malocclusions in growing patients, we had to use twin-block appliances before starting aligner therapy. It took at least three to six months to see the improvement. But with Smartee, from my own experience, it only took about one or two weeks before the patient could notice the lower jaw was pushing forward. And when I show the patients and the patients' parents the before and after photos, they were very happy to see such a quick response and improvement."

Dr. Jenny J. Song from Blossom Dental Care added:

"Compared to traditional functional and fixed appliances, Smartee GS is intelligently designed to guide both mandible repositioning and teeth movement simultaneously. This not only reduces total treatment time but also improves the predictability of outcomes."

Dr. Sabrina Liu, a general dentist in Sydney, reflected:

"This seminar was eye-opening. The number of successful mandibular repositioning cases using Smartee GS aligners changed my perception of what clear aligners can achieve. I hope more dentists in Australia will learn about this technique to benefit their patients."

At the core of Smartee's Mandibular Repositioning Technology is S8-SGTB, a clear, non-invasive appliance designed to treat skeletal Class II discrepancies, minimizing the need for jaw surgeries or extractions. Engineered for both growing and adult patients, it integrates orthopedic and orthodontic functions in a single aligner-based solution.

Key features include:

The S8-SGTB represents Smartee's commitment to delivering clinically effective, patient-centered treatment paths for complex cases.

Learn more about Smartee Mandibular Repositioning, please visit https://www.smarteealigners.com/products/smartee-gs-mandibular-repositioning-aligners/