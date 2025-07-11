Vantage to Take Center Stage as Diamond Sponsor at Wealth Expo Ecuador 2025

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vantage Markets is proud to announce its participation as a Diamond Sponsor at Wealth Expo Ecuador 2025, taking place on July 19th at the Quorum Convention Center in Quito. As one of the leading financial expos in the region, this event will bring together top brokers, fintech innovators, investors, and trading professionals for a full day of high-impact learning and networking.

At the heart of Vantage's presence will be a dynamic and engaging booth experience. Visitors will be invited to participate in a thrilling air raffle challenge, where they can step inside a glass raffle machine and attempt to grab tickets flying in the air. Lucky winners will walk away with exclusive Vantage merchandise kits or special gift cards – a fun and rewarding way to connect with the brand.

Rodrigo Martínez, Business Development Team Lead, will deliver a keynote presentation on the main stage titled "Smart CopyTrading Within Everyone's Reach." His session will explore how Vantage's intuitive platform and innovative copy trading technology can empower both new and experienced traders to participate confidently in global markets.

Further adding to the educational value of the expo, Juan Gonzalez, Client Relationship Growth Market Analyst, will lead a workshop on "Emotional Management & Psychotrading," guiding attendees through the psychological aspects of trading and how to manage emotions for better decision-making. Jose Flores, Business Development Manager, will also represent Vantage in a panel discussion, contributing strategic insights on market trends and the evolution of financial inclusion in the LATAM region.

As a prelude to the main event, Vantage will sponsor the official Wealth Expo Cocktail Reception on July 18th, also held at the Quorum Convention Center. This exclusive evening will offer guests a relaxed and elegant environment to build connections, exchange ideas, and unwind with industry peers over cocktails and appetizers.

"Vantage's participation in this year's Wealth Expo Ecuador reflects our broader commitment to supporting financial education and engagement at international industry events," said Marc Despallieres, CEO of Vantage Markets. "Through thought leadership, product education, and genuine engagement, we aim to support traders at all levels."

With over 800 attendees expected, Wealth Expo Ecuador 2025 is set to deliver exceptional opportunities for financial learning, platform discovery, and collaboration. Attendees at the expo are invited to engage with Vantage representatives and learn more about CFD trading tools and educational resources.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With over 15 years of market experience, Vantage transcends the role of broker, providing a reliable trading platform, an award-winning mobile trading app, and a user-friendly trading platform that provide clients access to trading opportunities.

