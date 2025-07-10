Pre-Registration Now Open

SEOUL, South Korea, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday the 10th, Smilegate announced the release of a development announcement video titled "The Protogenesis Showcase" for its upcoming RPG "Chaos Zero Nightmare" (henceforth CZN), developed by Super Creative, and that pre-registration has now begun.

"The Protogenesis Showcase" was revealed officially on July 9 at 10:00 UTC via the official CZN YouTube channel in four languages. The video features Executive Director Kim Hyung Suk, who oversees the development of CZN, along with key members of the development team. Together, they shared insights into the game's direction, lore, and core content.

At the heart of CZN is its unique card-based combat system, where players collect charming characters and build custom "card decks" to engage with various content. The showcase highlights how character decks evolve through exploration and how strategic card combinations drive dynamic combat. Since decks can shift in real time based on player choices during battle, each encounter offers a fresh and personalized gameplay experience.

Another standout feature of CZN is its cast of distinctive characters. Players collect "Combatants" and "Partners" within the game's universe, with the collection system also serving as a core gameplay mechanic. The showcase also offers a behind-the-scenes look at some characters' concepts and development. Notably, CZN introduces the "Mental Breakdown" system, which brings out each character's psychological depth. When stress exceeds its limit during combat, characters fall into a trauma state, and the game allows players to experience the process of overcoming it and growing through diverse gameplay content.

Details about the seasonal content have also been revealed. Based on an extensive event story, this limited-time content will only be available for a set period. Players can also look forward to new equipment, cards, and decorative items available exclusively through this seasonal content.

The showcase also drew attention by revealing key technologies used in the game, including Super Creative's signature anime-style skill animations, previously demonstrated in their original work "Epic Seven," as well as 2.5D active camera movement and dynamic lighting effects.

Meanwhile, Smilegate officially launched the CZN website and began pre-registration on July 9. Players can sign up via Google Play, Apple App Store, and Smilegate's "STOVE" platform. All players who pre-register will receive in-game currency, with additional rewards unlocked based on cumulative sign-up milestones. If total pre-registrations surpass 2 million, all participants will receive the 4-Star Combatant "Amir" as a reward.

Kim Joo Hyung, Head of Business at Smilegate, stated, "Starting with The Protogenesis Showcase, we plan to continue communicating with players and gradually reveal more detailed information about the game leading up to the official launch. We also have a variety of events in the works, so we hope to see lots of interest and participation in the pre-registration."

You can find more information on Chaos Zero Nightmare through the game's official accounts on "X" and "YouTube", as well as Stove's official site (https://chaoszeronightmare.onstove.com/ko).