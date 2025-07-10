Limited time only at The Westin Singapore

SINGAPORE, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Burger lovers, mark your calendars. For the first time ever, social media sensation Bobby Saputra is bringing his cult-favorite Bobby's Burgers to Singapore. From 11 July to 11 August 2025, fans can indulge in his signature creations for lunch and dinner, exclusively at Cook & Brew – the stylish gastrobar perched on Level 33 of The Westin Singapore, offering sweeping views of Marina Bay and the southern seas.

Renowned for redefining the classic burger with luxurious flair and bold flavors, Bobby Saputra's Singapore pop-up will feature two signature menu items, including a highly-coveted limited-edition burger – The Billionaire Burger.

The Menu

Bobby Smash (single/double) – S$18++/S$22++

Smashed Wagyu beef patty, onions, cheese, pickles, Bobby's iconic Billionaire Sauce, and served with crispy tallow fries and coleslaw — fries coated and cooked in pure beef tallow for unbeatable richness.

Billionaire Burger – S$78++

This ultra-luxe burger features a potato burger bun with two Wagyu beef patties, aged cheddar, foie gras, grilled brie cheese, pickles, and a Parmesan crisp, topped with black truffle shavings and Bobby's Billionaire Sauce. Limited to just 10 orders per day, the Billionaire set also includes a serving of house salad and Bobby's signature Tallow Fries.

Meet Bobby Saputra

Bobby Saputra is the fictional persona behind Bobby's Burgers: a smash burger brand that pairs indulgent comfort food with a bold, character-led identity. Bobby is a 32-year-old Chindo rich kid caricature brought to life: dramatic, overconfident, and endlessly entertaining. Originally created as a satire of generational wealth and hustle culture, Bobby has since taken on a life of his own. Starring in skits, building a loyal fan base, and turning his burger brand into a cultural touchpoint.

Since launching in Jakarta, Bobby's Burgers has attracted a growing cult following for its over-the-top personality and limited edition drops. Now, for the first time, Bobby is bringing his smash burgers to Singapore through an exclusive pop-up and meet-and-greet at The Westin Singapore. This marks the brand's first step into regional markets and Bobby's official celebrity debut in the city.

Fans will have the rare opportunity to meet the man behind the burgers himself. Bobby Saputra will be making special guest appearances at Cook & Brew on:

"Our team is excited to welcome Bobby's Burgers by Bobby Saputra to Cook & Brew, our Gastropub located on level 33 of The Westin Singapore. We are proud to bring Singapore a taste of this social media sensation's bold and indulgent burger concept whilst enjoying sweeping views of the South China Sea and Marina Bay," said James Walkden, General Manager of The Westin Singapore.

Event Details

Dates: 11 July – 11 August 2025

Monday to Friday for lunch and dinner

Saturday for dinner only

Lunch: 11:30AM to 2:30PM (2PM last order)

Dinner: 6PM to 10:30PM (10PM last order)

Venue: Cook & Brew, Level 33, The Westin Singapore

Address: 12 Marina View, Asia Square Tower 2, Singapore 018961

Reservations are required. For reservations and inquiries, please email Cook & Brew at CookandBrew.Singapore@westin.com or visit cookandbrewsingapore.com.

About The Westin Singapore

As Singapore's first integrated hotel located within an office building, The Westin Singapore occupies levels 32 to 46 of Asia Square Tower 2 commercial development in Marina Bay, the heart of Singapore's bustling financial district. The hotel offers 305 guestrooms and suites, four distinct dining venues, an outdoor infinity pool with a stunning view over Singapore's south coast, the Heavenly Spa by Westin™, WestinWORKOUT® fitness studio equipped with state-of-the-art Technogym and TRX fitness equipment and 1,350 square meters of versatile event spaces, all designed with guests' well-being in mind.

For more information, please visit thewestinsingapore.com.

About Westin® Hotels & Resorts

Westin Hotels & Resorts, hospitality's global leader in well-being for more than a decade, empowers guests to transcend the rigors of travel while on the road through the brand's Six Pillars of well-being: Sleep Well, Eat Well, Move Well, Feel Well, Work Well, and Play Well. At more than 240 hotels and resorts in over 40 countries and territories, guests can benefit from distinct wellness experiences including the brand's iconic and award-winning Heavenly® Bed, signature WestinWORKOUT® offerings such as its 24/7 Fitness Studios, WestinWORKOUT Routes, and its versatile Gear Lending program featuring the latest in recovery and strength training from Hyperice and Bala, delicious and nutritious menu offerings on their Eat Well menu, and more. For more information, please visit www.westin.com and stay connected on X, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. Westin is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy®, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit marriottbonvoy.com.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 9,100 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 142 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com . In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

