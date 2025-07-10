QINGDAO, China, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hisense, a global leader in consumer electronics and home appliances, has once again been named among the top 10 most global Chinese brands in the newly released Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders 2025, jointly published by Google and Kantar. Hisense ranks No. 8 overall, maintaining its position in the top 10 for the ninth consecutive year, and remains the highest-ranked TV brand on the list.

The BrandZ ranking evaluates Chinese brands' global strength using a comprehensive methodology that considers financial performance, consumer perception, brand power, and international presence. Hisense's sustained global momentum reflects its long-term investment in localized R&D, manufacturing, and marketing operations across multiple international markets — currently comprising 31 R&D centers, 36 industrial parks and production bases, and 64 overseas offices worldwide.

Hisense's sports marketing strategy continues to be a key driver of its global brand equity. During UEFA EURO 2024™, the brand launched a multi-faceted video campaign on YouTube that combined emotional storytelling with product integration. This campaign successfully engaged diverse audiences across sports, technology, and home entertainment sectors worldwide. These efforts led to Hisense being honored in the 2025 YouTube Works Awards China, highlighting the brand's ability to create impactful and culturally relevant content on an international scale.

As the FIFA Club World Cup™ 2025 unfolds, Hisense is further elevating its presence on the global sports stage. From stadium perimeter boards emblazoned with "Hisense 100'' TV, Global No.1" to immersive viewing experiences powered by its advanced ULED X and TriChroma Laser display technologies, the brand showcases both technological innovation and a consistent, global marketing narrative.

By combining cutting-edge product innovation with high-profile sports sponsorships, Hisense has established a robust model for global brand building. According to Ipsos, its overseas brand awareness has grown from 30% in 2018 to 56% in 2024, demonstrating a significant increase in recognition and consumer trust internationally.

Hisense's placement in the Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders 2025 ranking further confirms its status as a dynamic global brand that continuously evolves through innovation, strategic marketing, and meaningful connections with consumers worldwide.

About Hisense

Hisense, founded in 1969, is a globally recognized leader in home appliances and consumer electronics with operations in over 160 countries, specializing in delivering high-quality multimedia products, home appliances, and intelligent IT solutions. According to Omdia, Hisense ranks No. 2 worldwide in total TV volume shipments (2022-2024) and No. 1 globally in the 100-inch and over TV segment (2023- Q12025). As the first official partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025™, Hisense is committed to global sports partnerships as a way to connect with audiences worldwide.