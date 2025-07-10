SEOUL, South Korea, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Edge (Singapore) Holdings Pte. Ltd. ("Digital Edge"), one of Asia's fastest-growing data center platforms backed by global infrastructure investor Stonepeak, today announced the successful close of a KRW 800 billion Green Loan to fund the development of SEL3, the second phase of its flagship 96-megawatt (MW) campus in the Seoul metropolitan area. This marks a major milestone in developing one of South Korea's largest commercial data center developments, first launched in 2022.

The Green Loan was significantly oversubscribed, attracting strong support from a diverse group of Korean and international financial institutions. This is Digital Edge's second Green Loan in Korea, reinforcing the company's commitment to sustainable infrastructure development in the region.

"We are pleased with the strong support from our lending partners across the region for this project," said Jonathan Walbridge, Digital Edge's Chief Financial Officer. "This financing demonstrates continued confidence in our platform and affirms our long-term commitment to building digital infrastructure responsibly and sustainably."

Located in Bupyeong-gu, Incheon and adjacent to the company's SEL2, SEL3 will add 60MW of capacity and complete the full 96MW campus. Designed for high-density, scalable deployments, the campus caters to the growing needs of hyperscale and enterprise customers in Korea.

Construction on SEL3 began in May 2025, with Ready-for-Service (RFS) targeted by Q4 2027. The project extends Digital Edge's strategic partnership with SK ecoplant, a leading local developer which also successfully delivered the SEL2 facility.

SEL2, which reached Ready-for-Service in August 2024, is Digital Edge's first purpose-built hyperscale and AI facility in Korea. It has already secured strong leasing momentum from major cloud and digital platform customers, validating the company's strategic investment in the market.

Andrew Pak, Country Manager for Digital Edge in South Korea, commented, "As one of the largest commercial DC campuses in South Korea, SEL3 reinforces Digital Edge's commitment to this country. We are delighted to work again with our partners at SK ecoplant to develop this highly energy efficient facility that helps realise the potential of cloud and AI in South Korea."

The expansion reflects Digital Edge's broader strategy to power Asia-Pacific's digital transformation through infrastructure that enables sustainable growth across the region's most dynamic markets.

About Digital Edge

Headquartered in Singapore, Digital Edge is a trusted and forward-looking data center platform company, established to transform digital infrastructure in Asia. Through building and operating state-of-the-art, energy-efficient data centers rich with connectivity options, Digital Edge aims to bring new colocation and interconnect options to the Asian market, making infrastructure deployment in the region easy, efficient and economical.

Backed by leading alternative investment firm Stonepeak, Digital Edge has established itself as a market-leading pan-Asia data center platform. The company provides data center and fiber services across nine countries in Asia Pacific, with more than 1.1GW of secured IT power. You can visit the company's website at www.digitaledgedc.com.