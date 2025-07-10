DUBAI, UAE, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei today announced that it will host the Fashion Next product launch event in Dubai on July 10. The showcase will debut the HUAWEI Pura 80 Series and HUAWEI MatePad 11.5, alongside major updates for the XMAGE Awards 2025, Huawei's global photography competition celebrating artistic excellence.

Over the past two years, Huawei has strengthened its leadership in the Chinese market while making a powerful resurgence globally. The brand continues to drive innovation with next-generation foldable screen technology, superior imaging capabilities, and fashion-forward wearable designs. Initiatives like GoPaint, Huawei's intuitive digital painting app, and the XMAGE Awards underscore its commitment to bridging cultures through art and technology. By engaging deeply with local communities and expanding its worldwide presence, Huawei fosters meaningful connections across borders.

Zhu Ping, President of Huawei Device Business Marketing and Sales Services, said, "Huawei is steadfastly progressing in international markets, from launching flagship devices to nurturing meaningful connections within local communities abroad. We remain dedicated to our founding vision, continually enhancing the scenario experiences and technology products for global consumers. Today in Dubai, we proudly unveiled the Pura 80series, featuring exceptional imaging capabilities through innovative technology, empowering mobile photography to more vividly capture the thoughts and emotions of creators."

The flagship Pura 80 Series marks Huawei's highly anticipated return to the global smartphone arena, offering three distinct models. Originally rebranded in 2024, the Pura series combines avant-garde design with high-performance mobile technology, redefining the intersection of fashion and functionality. The new lineup is expected to receive strong consumer demand.

Meanwhile, Huawei tablets continue gaining momentum in international markets, becoming a top choice for education and mobile productivity thanks to their versatile, scenario-driven applications. The MatePad 11.5 has already captivated users worldwide with its fluid multi-tasking performance and seamless cross-device connectivity, while the upcoming model is set to raise the bar in display innovation and productivity-centric features, addressing evolving user needs.

Beyond delivering innovative products, Huawei continues to pioneer the fusion of fashion with emotional connectivity, empowering users to become the authors of their digital lives. The XMAGE Awards 2025, which launched globally on June 11, has attracted participants from over 170 countries and regions since its inception in 2017, with nearly 5 million submissions to date. Recognized as one of the world's most influential celebrations of mobile photography, the program has evolved into a cultural bridge linking Huawei with its global community—encouraging users to capture meaningful moments and share their personal vision through images. With the global debut of the HUAWEI Pura 80 Series, Huawei's XMAGE imaging technology is set to redefine smartphone photography and transform the visual experience for users everywhere.

Industry analysts highlight Huawei's ongoing presence in Kantar's "Global Most Valuable Tech Brands" ranking as evidence of its strong international brand equity. By expanding its global product portfolio and making sustained investments in channel development, retail, and community engagement, Huawei is not just meeting the diverse needs of consumers worldwide but also reshaping the connected device ecosystem through technological innovation and fostering more meaningful user interactions.

