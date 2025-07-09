SHANGHAI, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Since the beginning of 2025, Shanghai has seen a strong rebound in inbound tourism and spending. From January to June, the city welcomed 4.25 million inbound visitors, a year-on-year increase of 38.5%, while tax-refunded sales for departing travelers rose by 85%. To further boost inbound consumption, the launch ceremony of the 2025 "Shanghai Summer" International Consumption Season was held on July 4 at the West Bund Grand Theater. The event announced ten benchmark activities, nearly 300 customized and key city events, 14 Shanghai Summer themed products, and two themed services to enhance the summer experience for global visitors and help visitors leverage the city's 240-hour visa-free transit policy:

Ten Benchmark Activities Ignite Shanghai's Summer:

Shanghai will host nearly 300 immersive events across historic neighborhoods and landmark riverfronts, blending international art, local pop culture, family activities, and sports. Highlights include POP MART "POP SUMMER"IP-themed events," Van Cleef & Arpels "Poetry of Time" exhibition, LI-NING Streetball League, Yuyuan's "Fantasy Summer Night," MAP's "Shanghai Star" cruise, and the West Bund Grand Theater's "Wind & Waves" performance season.

Additionally, tax refund services with 14 language guides and electronic channels and the "Easy Go" one-stop inbound service platform via Alipay International will ensure a smooth and enriching stay.

Through "2025 Shanghai Summer," the city aims to strengthen its image as a vibrant, visitor-friendly destination while driving inbound tourism and consumption.

