XIAMEN, China, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xtep, a leading Chinese performance sportswear brand, announces that applications for its inaugural global Elite Runner Program will close on July 14. The first edition of the program kicks off at Shenyang Marathon in China on September 14, offering elite runners worldwide exclusive access to premier marathons.

The program provides world-class athletes with a unique opportunity to pursue personal bests (PBs) at premier marathons. Beyond this, Xtep supports elite runners by sponsoring professional-grade Xtep race apparel & footwear, and covering entry fees and accommodations. Selected participants will also receive an exclusive tour of Xtep Innovation Center to experience firsthand advanced technologies powering the brand's performance running footwear. This initiative aims to provide elite runners with the platform and resources to achieve PB breakthroughs and gain greater exposure. It also fosters connections among top athletes for sharing experiences. Following Shenyang Marathon, the program continues with another three marquee marathons in China: Taiyuan (September 21), Xi'an (October 19), and Changsha (October 26).

Beyond empowering elite athletes, Xtep recognizes that the running community's essence lies in connection—a truth quantified by global research showing 74% of runners prioritize social bonds when running with others (World Athletics, 2022). To serve this spectrum of needs—from record-chasing professionals to community-seeking enthusiasts—the XRC Program integrates four strategic pillars:

In parallel, Xtep continues to execute on its international growth strategy as the official apparel sponsor of the upcoming Hanoi Marathon in Vietnam this November, underscoring its commitment to the Southeast Asian market. The event organizers are currently recruiting certified pacers, with details of a dedicated training camp to be announced in October. Participants can follow updates on the event's official channels, including its Facebook page (@Standard Chartered Hanoi Marathon - Heritage Race) and the Pacer Recruitment Post.

Through the XRC Program, Xtep is building a dynamic, athlete-first running platform to support elite athletes, engage everyday runners, and partner with races worldwide. By bridging competition and community, training and racing, as well as connecting China to the global running scene, Xtep is helping define the future of the sport. Looking ahead, the brand remains focused on growing the global running culture through performance-driven products and innovative runner services.

About XTEP

XTEP Group, one of the leading sports brands in China, was founded in 1987 and officially established as the brand XTEP in 2001. The Group was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on June 3, 2008 (01368.hk). In 2019, the Group launched its global strategy, incorporating Saucony, Merrell, K•SWISS, and Palladium to become a leading international sports group with multiple sports brands. For more about XTEP, please visit https://www.globalxtep.com/