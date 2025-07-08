Zuellig Pharma Launches "Obesity is a Disease" Seminar as Part of “Reduce Size, Reduce Disease” Campaign

The campaign aims to enhance the understanding of obesity as a chronic disease and solutions to help manage the disease among Thais and healthcare providers.

BANGKOK, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zuellig Pharma, a leading healthcare solutions provider in Asia, is organizing the "Obesity is a Disease" seminar as part of its "Reduce Size, Reduce Disease" awareness campaign. The seminar aims to reinforce the message that obesity is more than a cosmetic concern, and solutions to manage the disease among healthcare practitioners. It is a silent national public health crisis that significantly impacts individuals living with obesity, particularly women.

Studies have highlighted the urgency of addressing rising obesity rates, as the 2014 National Health Examination Survey found that 37.5% of Thais aged 15 and over were obese (BMI > 25), with the rate for women at 41.8%. By 2023, this figure had climbed to 45% for women, compared to 38% for men1. Women with obesity face an increased risk of serious health conditions, including Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), uterine problems, infertility, breast and endometrial cancer. The "Reduce Size, Reduce Disease" campaign therefore aims not only to encourage behavioral change but also to dismantle the social stigma that treats obesity as a personal failure, fostering an understanding of it as a chronic disease that requires proper care.

Ms. Sunaiyanaa Kidkasetpaisal, Zuellig Pharma's General Manager for Commercialization in Thailand, said, "Zuellig Pharma is dedicated to enhancing the health of the Thai people by championing the understanding that obesity is not about aesthetics, and instead is a chronic disease requiring holistic treatment. We believe that equitable access to healthcare is the foundation of a sustainable society, and our 'Reduce Size, Reduce Disease' campaign is a direct reflection of this commitment, moving beyond promoting new treatment innovations to providing comprehensive knowledge and practical guidance on weight management. This seminar reflects our dedication in driving change and shifting the societal narrative on obesity from judgment to understanding and care, for the long-term health for everyone."

The "Obesity is a Disease" seminar involved healthcare practitioners from all over Thailand, who are committed to educating and deepening their understanding of obesity as a disease among Thais; and constantly find ways and solutions to help fight the disease.

Prof. Dr. Rungsima Wanitphakdeedecha, Head of the Department of Dermatology, Chief of the Division of Dermatologic Surgery, and Director of the Siriraj Skin Laser Center at the Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University, explained, "At its heart, the "Reduce Size, Reduce Disease" campaign is about inspiring people in Thailand to embrace a holistic approach to their well-being, focusing on safe and effective health management to prevent comorbidities linked to obesity. It shows that when we truly invest in our own well-being, long-term health will be sustainable."

Asst. Prof. Dr. Mart Maiprasert, Dean and Chairman of the Graduate Program Executive Committee at the College of Integrative Medicine (CIM), said "Effective weight management today hinges on multiple factors, including a strong partnership between patients and medical experts, proper lifestyle habits, good nutrition, and consistent exercise. Together, these elements form the foundation of what we call the 'X2' approach, which emphasizes that being healthy is not achieved through dieting or exercise alone but through a sustainable, balanced integration of both for lasting results."

Master Dr. Rassapoom Sumaetheiwit, a specialist in dermatology and aesthetic medicine, added, "Helping our clients with effective body composition management is not just a series of procedures, but an art grounded in medical science, demanding a deep, individual understanding of each patient to tailor the most appropriate and safe treatment plan. This integrated approach ensures that losing weight is not merely about aesthetics, but about achieving genuine health and physical balance. Our commitment is to provide this level of comprehensive, personalized care to deliver safe and sustainable long-term results."

The "Reduce Size, Reduce Disease" project aims to raise awareness that "Obesity is a disease" requiring medical attention, while also spotlighting the urgent public health challenge that obesity represents in Thailand.

