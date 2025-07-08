SHANGHAI, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TrinaTracker, the smart solar tracking system provider under Trinasolar (SHA: 688599), announced that it has received a third party technical review of the wind tunnel test program for its Vanguard 1P tracker, with a report issued by the independent energy expert and assurance provider, DNV. The test program, conducted by Tongji University, involved a new rigid-model pressure measurement test and advanced dynamic analysis research for its Vanguard 1P tracker, with DNV providing third-party technical review services.

The study was conducted in TJ-3 wind tunnel of Tongji University, of which the scale ranks second among similar wind tunnels in the world. It utilized a large-scale multi-row array model (measuring 5m × 2.2m) to perform comprehensive and precise measurements of wind loads on the tracker structure. The study also investigated the effects of various parameters to ensure the reliability of the Vanguard 1P tracker across different application scenarios.

DNV conducted a rigorous review of the research findings. This advanced wind load evaluation further enhances the wind resistance performance of the Vanguard 1P tracker.

Xie Tao, General Manager, Energy Systems for Mainland China, Hong Kong and Macau at DNV , said, "As a critical component of PV systems, the long-term reliability of trackers directly impacts investor returns. This review examines the innovative wind tunnel testing method proposed by Tongji University and TrinaTracker—a bold step forward in testing technologies amid the energy transition."

TrinaTracker maintains dedicated wind engineering research capabilities and collaborates with global leaders like Tongji University, RWDI, and CPP to ensure its products remain at the industry forefront. The partnership with DNV exemplifies a new model to address global customer needs. Moving forward, TrinaTracker will continue investing in technical innovation to deliver cutting-edge tracker technologies and products.

Photo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2725452/Img.jpg?p=medium600