Seoul experienced its ninth consecutive tropical night between Monday and Tuesday, the state weather agency said, forecasting the capital's daytime high will rise up to 36 C.

Seoul's lowest nighttime temperature was 26.9 C, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration. A tropical night refers to a phenomenon when nighttime temperatures stay above 25 C from 6:01 p.m. to 9 a.m. the following day.

By contrast, the east coast city of Gangneung escaped the tropical night after eight days, recording a temperature of 24.9 C at 3:20 a.m. Tuesday, the KMA said, adding the heat wave has slightly weakened along the east coast due to the change in wind direction.

Almost all other parts of the country, including Busan, Daegu, Gwangju and Daejeon, suffered another tropical night between Monday and Tuesday, the agency noted. (Yonhap)