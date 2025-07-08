IGB Property Management Selects Yardi to Drive Digital Transformation

Malaysian property manager to implement end-to-end, cloud real estate platform to streamline operations and enhance tenant services

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- IGB Property Management (IGBPM), one of Malaysia's leading real estate management companies, has selected Yardi® as its technology partner to modernise operations across its commercial portfolio.

By adopting Yardi's end-to-end cloud-based platform, IGBPM will replace outdated legacy systems with an integrated solution that brings leasing, accounting, forecasting and facilities management into a single connected ecosystem. The new platform will eliminate double data entry, improve real-time reporting, and enhance visibility across the business—enabling IGBPM to deliver faster, more accurate services.

"Yardi's innovative and scalable technology allows us to improve our workflows, respond to tenants more effectively, and make better, data-driven decisions," said Irene Sin, Chief Executive Officer at IGBPM. "This transformation will not only elevate how we operate internally but enhance the service experience for our tenants and stakeholders, fostering stronger relationships and long-term growth."

"As one of Malaysia's most respected real estate management firms, IGBPM's decision to digitise with Yardi underscores their commitment to operational excellence," said Bernie Devine, Senior Director for Yardi. "We are proud to support their digital transformation journey."

About IGB Property Management

IGB Property Management, with its extensive property management experience in Malaysia, prioritizes tenant satisfaction. They focus on tenant needs and emphasize asset enhancement initiatives to ensure a high-quality environment for all occupants. IGBPM offers functional solutions that meet evolving tenant requirements while delivering high-quality management services, adding significant value for tenants, stakeholders, and investors. For more information, visit igbproperty.com.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops industry-leading software for all types and sizes of real estate companies across the world. With over 9,500 employees, Yardi is working with our clients to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.asia.