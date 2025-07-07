BANGKOK, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 24, GAC hosted a grand launch event for the AION UT in Bangkok, Thailand. Drawing widespread attention, the AION UT was unveiled with two variants—STANDARD and PREMIUM, delivering a stylish, high-tech, and high-quality electric mobility experience tailored to Thailand's young consumers and urban commuters.

At this year's Bangkok International Motor Show, GAC achieved a historic breakthrough, ranking second among all NEV brands and third across all brands in order volume. During the pre-sale period at the motor show, the AION UT attracted over 4,500 orders. Under the theme "It's Ur Time, Let's Play," the launch event offered an immersive experience, featuring colorful, playful, and lifestyle-inspired design elements. It also provided an in-depth look at AION UT's standout features, highlighting its exceptional performance.

At the launch event, Wang Haoyong, General Manager of GAC INTERNATIONAL Thailand Sales Company, stated that, GAC is actively implementing the "One GAC 2.0" global strategy. The launch of the AION UT marks a new milestone, further advancing the 'Thailand Action' through comprehensive deployment across products, smart manufacturing, channels, services, and ecosystems. GAC commits to delivering more high-quality and cost-effective NEV options to global consumers. Liu Qingxin, Vice General Manager of GAC INTERNATIONAL Thailand Sales Company, announced news on product upgrades at the launch event. These enhancements are designed to deliver a superior, convenient, and more comfortable driving experience for users.

Renowned Thai designer TIKKYWOW made a special appearance to share his exclusive inspiration behind the collaboration with AION UT. This exciting crossover allowing Thai consumers to fully experience the unique charm of avant-garde design through the stylish fusion of AION UT × TIKKYWOW.

Looking ahead, GAC will fully advance the "Thailand Action" under its "One GAC 2.0" strategy, and actively collaborate with local partners and drive the five key measures—product, channels, services, smart manufacturing, energy ecosystem, and mobility systems—to continuously create better value for Thai consumers' mobility experience. GAC remains committed to long-termism and deep localization, working with global partners to promote the prosperity of the NEV industry and accelerate the future of green mobility.