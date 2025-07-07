SHANGHAI, July 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global building industry confronts critical challenges: devastating electrical fires (over 35% globally), rising energy costs, carbon reduction mandates, inefficient power systems, grid vulnerabilities exposed by extreme weather, and aging infrastructure fire risks.

CHINT: The Global Smart Electric Leader Addressing Core Industry Challenges

As a globally leading smart electric solutions provider, CHINT is uniquely positioned to tackle these complex issues. Leveraging deep technological expertise and a comprehensive, world-class portfolio across high, medium, and low voltage, CHINT delivers integrated solutions spanning power supply, distribution, and end-use systems. Our mission: enhancing energy efficiency, enabling sustainability, and critically, providing robust, industry-leading protection against electrical fires and disruptive power failures, building safer, more resilient structures worldwide.

Moreover, as the industry accelerates towards carbon neutrality and intelligent energy management, CHINT empowers buildings globally with innovative, green technologies. This not only optimizes energy use but fundamentally strengthens electrical safety and system resilience, aligning perfectly with the global industry's future-focused, risk-mitigation goals.

Main Distribution System: Foundation of Leading Reliability & Safety

The main distribution system is the critical heart of building power, demanding utmost reliability for complex building groups. CHINT's solutions, featuring advanced products like the globally deployed NA8 Air Circuit Breaker (ACB) and NM8N Molded Case Circuit Breaker (MCCB), are engineered for maximum resilience and safety.

Secondary Power Distribution: Precision Control & Protection

Distributing power within buildings, CHINT's modular and adaptable secondary distribution cabinets incorporate intelligent monitoring and control to optimize performance and ensure reliability.

Terminal Distribution: Leading Standard for End-User Safety

Facing end-users directly, CHINT's terminal solutions prioritize exceptional safety:

Global Success: Trusted Solutions in Action

CHINT: Shaping a Safer, Smarter Future for Global Buildings

The building industry's transformation demands uncompromising safety and resilience. As a global leader, CHINT has perfected a complete suite of medium and low voltage solutions – from ring main units to terminal distribution – specifically designed to meet the world's most pressing building challenges.

Leveraging global leadership in energy efficiency, intelligent protection, enhanced safety & resilience, and electrification, CHINT provides world-class technical support. We are committed to solving the global building industry's core challenges – dramatically reducing fire risks and power failures – to architect a fundamentally safer, more reliable, and sustainable future for buildings worldwide.