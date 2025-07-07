President Lee Jae Myung's approval rating rose to 62 percent as he marked his first month in office, a survey showed Monday, as he has seen gains in approval for the fourth straight week.

According to the survey by Realmeter and commissioned by a local news outlet, the positive assessment of Lee's performance rose to 62.1 percent, up 2.4 percentage points from the previous week.

Negative assessment of Lee fell 2.2 percentage points to 31.4 percent.

Realmeter assessed that Lee's approval rating was backed by his efforts to better communicate with people, including a press conference marking his first month in office and town hall meetings, as well as the government's response to SK Telecom's data breach incident.

The survey was conducted on 2,508 adults from Monday to Friday last week and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2 percentage points, with a confidence rate of 95 percent.

In a separate survey conducted by the same pollster on 1,003 individuals aged 18 and over on Thursday and Friday, the approval rating for the ruling Democratic Party rose to 53.8 percent, up 3.2 percentage points from the previous week.

Support for the main opposition People Power Party fell 1.2 percentage points to 28.8 percent, dropping below the 30 percent mark for the first time in about six months.

The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, with a confidence rate of 95 percent. (Yonhap)