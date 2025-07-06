South Korea's National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac was set to travel to Washington, D.C., on Sunday for talks with his US counterparts on a wide range of issues that may include a possible summit between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and US President Donald Trump.

During his three-day visit, Wi will also likely discuss the United States' evolving tariff scheme that includes 25 percent reciprocal duties on South Korean goods, as well as sectoral tariffs on automobiles, steel and various other products.

The timing of the visit is critical as a 90-day pause of the US' reciprocal tariffs is set to expire Tuesday (US time).

In a parallel diplomatic effort, Trade Minister Yeo Han-koo also arrived in Washington on Saturday to lead trade negotiations.

Wi's visit also follows the recent cancellation of a Seoul trip by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The cancellation has fueled concerns here over the lack of high-level exchanges between the allies since the political crisis triggered by former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed martial law bid, which ultimately led to his removal from office. (Yonhap)