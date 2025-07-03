Tencent Cloud to extend its capabilities and expertise leveraging on its core ecosystem strengths in South Korea's gaming sector

HONG KONG, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Cloud, the cloud business arm of global technology company Tencent, today announced its commitment to help more South Korea's web-based enterprises scale and innovate, through AI and media technologies that will usher in more interactive, immersive and sticky user experiences.

Hosting its inaugural Tencent Cloud Day event in South Korea on July 2, Tencent Cloud showcased its full suite of AI and cloud-based solutions, exploring how these technologies can drive digital transformation across sectors. Held for the fourth time in Korea, the flagship event was participated by over 200 distinguished guests, including industry stakeholders and executives from Tencent Cloud's clients.

With deep expertise in Korea's gaming and livestreaming sectors, Tencent Cloud is uniquely positioned to drive digital transformation with advanced AI and robust cloud technologies.

Today, Tencent Cloud's cutting-edge AI solutions and scalable cloud-based infrastructure has been adopted by South Korea's top-tier gaming enterprises. From multi-cloud computing power to 3D virtual scenes creation, digital avatars and in-app communication capabilities, Tencent Cloud's suite of solutions is widely embraced in South Korea's gaming sector.

Tencent Cloud is also a trusted provider of real-time communications technologies to local livestreaming platforms, enabling retailers, small enterprises and home-based businesses to engage with a new generation of South Korean consumers who are engaging with brands on livestreaming channels.

"South Korean enterprises nowadays are showing growing demand for high-performance AI and cloud-native solutions," said Jeongpil Heo, Tencent Cloud Korea Country Manager. "As a trusted partner to Korea's leading companies in the gaming and livestreaming industry, we are drawing on our extensive experience in building integrated digital ecosystems to combine AI innovation with Korea's creativity."

Backed by extensive experience in AI development and adoption, Tencent Cloud provides value across services like advertising, video conferencing, collaboration tools, customer service, short-form video, and cloud computing.

Tencent's proprietary large model 'Hunyuan' is advancing rapidly across digital human, 3D, and video generation technologies, with milestones like millisecond-level image generation, industry-first sparse native 3D architecture, and top-tier global rankings on Chatbot Arena in coding, mathematics, and other scientific fields.

In Korea, Tencent Cloud is actively collaborating with multiple reseller partners to accelerate the AI-based digital transformation of local enterprises, combining Tencent Cloud's strengths in proven AI technologies with its partners' local expertise. Partners today include LG CNS, SK C&C, Megazone Cloud Corporation, TK101 Global Korea, and CJ Olivenetworks.

"Tencent Cloud has continuously brought advanced solutions and exceptional localized services to Korea, building strong partnerships that has potential to serve a wide range of industries" said Poshu Yeung, Senior Vice President, Tencent Cloud International at a panel during Cloud Day, joined by partners VALOFE and Com2uS.

Beyond digital transformation: Enabling Korean enterprises to scale in China and beyond

Beyond accelerating Korea's digital transformation, Tencent Cloud is also supporting the international expansion of Korean enterprises through its Go-China initiative. This program provides infrastructure, regulatory compliance support, and user insights to companies seeking to scale in the Chinese market. This has enabled Korean enterprises to effectively localize and grow their retail presence in China by using Tencent Cloud's Cloud Mall solution to build mini-apps on WeChat/Weixin, one of the world's largest superapps with more than 1.4 billion daily users.

"Tencent Cloud is committed to empowering Korean businesses not only locally but also globally," said Nucky Fang, General Manager of Tencent Cloud International. "Through strategic partnerships and innovation-led solutions, we aim to help enterprises confidently expand into new markets and elevate their digital capabilities."

About Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud, one of the world's leading cloud companies, is committed to creating innovative solutions to resolve real-world issues and enabling digital transformation for smart industries. Through our extensive global infrastructure, Tencent Cloud provides businesses across the globe with stable and secure industry-leading cloud products and services, leveraging technological advancements such as cloud computing, Big Data analytics, AI, IoT, and network security. It is our constant mission to meet the needs of industries across the board, including the fields of gaming, media and entertainment, finance, healthcare, property, retail, travel, and transportation.