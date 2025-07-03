CDNetworks Selected as Strategic Partner by Petrolimex Aviation to Bolster Cybersecurity with AI-Powered Cloud Platform

SINGAPORE, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CDNetworks, the APAC-leading network to deliver edge as a service, today announced that Petrolimex Aviation, a major provider of aviation fuel services in Vietnam, has selected CDNetworks' AI-powered cloud security platform to strengthen its digital defenses and ensure the reliable delivery of its web-based services.

The strategic partnership marks a significant shift in Petrolimex Aviation's security strategy, empowering the company to address emerging threats in a rapidly changing cybersecurity landscape proactively. It also allows Petrolimex Aviation to optimize both the speed and safety of its service delivery, supporting its commitment to operational excellence and customer trust.

"CDNetworks has proven to be a partner we can count on across the board, from solutions and services to local presence," said Mr. Tran Minh Thang, CIO at Petrolimex Aviation. "Their integrated solution and dependable support offer peace of mind that is essential to maintaining our operational resilience."

"We're pleased to see our partnership enabling Petrolimex Aviation to maintain high service reliability while proactively defending against emerging risks," said Antony Li, APAC Head of Sales at CDNetworks . "This reflects our broader commitment to enabling Southeast Asian enterprises with a cohesive strategy to unify security, performance, and business objectives."

About CDNetworks

As the APAC-leading network with over 2,800 global PoPs and more than 20 years of technology experience, CDNetworks delivers the fastest and most secure digital experiences to end users. Our diverse products and services encompass web performance, media delivery, cloud security, zero-trust security, and colocation services — all designed to drive business innovation.

About P etro limex Aviation

Established in 2008, Petrolimex Aviation is a key subsidiary of the Vietnam National Petroleum Group. It's one of Vietnam's two major jet fuel import-export hubs, providing fuel and refueling services to over 50 domestic and international airlines. As an IATA Strategic Partner and a member of the Joint Inspection Group (JIG), the company operates to the highest international standards in aviation fuel quality, safety, and compliance.