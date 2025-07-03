President Lee Jae Myung said Thursday he will push for "mutually beneficial" results from the trade negotiations with the United States based on the principles of pragmatic diplomacy centered on national interests.

Lee made the remark during the press conference marking his first month in office, as Seoul and Washington continue talks to reduce the 25 percent reciprocal tariffs imposed by the US, ahead of a July 8 deadline set by US President Donald Trump.

"(We) will put forth our best effort to produce mutually beneficial and sustainable outcomes in the Korea-US trade negotiations, one of the most pressing issues, based on the principles of pragmatic diplomacy centered on national interest," Lee said at the conference held at the former presidential compound of Cheong Wa Dae.

Lee said his government has taken a first step toward promoting peace on the Korean Peninsula by suspending propaganda loudspeaker broadcasts along the border, expressing hope that the reconciliatory move could lay the groundwork for renewed dialogue with Pyongyang.

"Just as North Korea responded to the government's recent preemptive suspension of propaganda broadcasts, a virtuous cycle of peace is possible," he said. "We will reopen inter-Korean communication and pave the way for peace and coexistence on the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and cooperation." (Yonhap)