The top military officers of South Korea, the United States and Japan will hold talks in Seoul next week to discuss efforts to deepen trilateral security cooperation amid North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, officials said Thursday.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Adm. Kim Myung-soo and his US and Japanese counterparts, Gen. Dan Caine and Gen. Yoshihide Yoshida, respectively, will meet Thursday for the two-day Trilateral Chiefs of Defense gathering.

It marks the first visit to the country by the highest-ranking US military officer since Caine's predecessor CQ Brown visited Seoul in November 2023.

The gathering takes place amid speculation over possible adjustments to the US Forces Korea's troop level and pressure from Washington for its allies to boost its defense spending.

Before he took office in April, Caine said he would assess the US military presence in South Korea and Japan, and make recommendations to Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and President Donald Trump if confirmed to the role.

A military official said next week's meeting is expected to focus on the security cooperation between the three countries and North Korea's military threats. (Yonhap)