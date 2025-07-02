RAROTONGA, Cook Islands, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following its recognition as a rising star in 2024, Avenue International (Cook Islands) Limited ("Avenue CI") has once again received the "Outstanding Award of Trustee Service" from the Chinese Edition of Bloomberg Businessweek's Financial Institution Awards in 2025. This back-to-back honour underscores Avenue CI's steady momentum and deep-rooted presence in the international trust landscape. More than a mark of continued industry confidence, the award validates Avenue CI's brand vision in motion—delivering a clear and purposeful path to asset management and asset protection, much like an avenue lined with trees offering both direction and shelter.

Avenue CI has long upheld a philosophy of integrity and transparency. From due diligence to asset management, it adheres to international standards and delivers professional trust services rooted in the unique advantages offered by Cook Islands International Trusts—advantages unsurpassed by any other jurisdiction. With this steadfast approach, Avenue CI has earned the trust and admiration of clients across the Asia-Pacific region, steadily establishing itself as a key player in the regional trust market.

In addition to delivering professional trust services, Avenue CI actively embraces corporate social responsibility by integrating sustainability, education, and charitable engagement into its daily operations. From day one, the company has implemented a fully paperless workflow—digitising client services and application processes—as a concrete manifestation of its commitment to a greener, more sustainable future.

Avenue CI is equally committed to promoting financial literacy by sharing fundamental concepts of saving and investment. The company believes that raising public awareness in this area can contribute to a more financially secure ageing society and help reduce the risk of individuals falling victim to scams or other financial challenges.

Looking beyond its own walls, Avenue CI upholds a deep sense of global responsibility. In times of crisis, the company is among the first to act—mobilising resources and offering meaningful support to those in need. Through consistent action and a values-driven approach, Avenue CI reaffirms its role as a conscientious corporate citizen—delivering not only professional service, but also empathy, integrity, and hope.

The Chinese Edition of Bloomberg Businessweek's Financial Institution Awards recognise outstanding companies that are shaping the future of the financial industry, with winners selected based on performance, growth potential, development strategy, and innovation. Winning this award for a second year not only affirms Avenue CI's achievements in service excellence and market performance but also highlights its long-standing commitment to delivering world-class trust experiences while making a positive impact on society.

About Avenue International (Cook Islands) Limited

Avenue CI is a licensed trustee company in the Cook Islands, offering integrated trust and wealth management solutions.