BANGKOK, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The fifth annual edition of InfoComm Asia, taking place from 23-25 July 2025 at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center (QSNCC) in Bangkok, is set to deliver an unparalleled learning experience with its highly anticipated Summit agenda and dynamic special events. With Artificial Intelligence (AI) taking center stage, the Summit offers deep insights into the future of AV, IT, and AI integration, designed to equip attendees with the knowledge and strategies necessary to thrive in a rapidly evolving business landscape.

The Pinnacle of Pro AV Learning: The InfoComm Asia Summit

The InfoComm Asia Summit is designed to provide deep educational dives into the most critical trends shaping the industry, particularly the transformative impact of AI. Delegates will gain actionable insights from leading experts through a series of thought-provoking discussions and practical sessions.

"The future of business is intrinsically linked to how we reimagine our physical and digital boundaries. I'm thrilled to be part of the opening panel at InfoComm Asia, 'Reimagining Boundaries: The Future of Business & Technology in 2030,' to discuss this very shift," says Simon Long, Senior Director at CBRE, Singapore. "We will explore how converged technologies, especially AI, are fundamentally reshaping the built environment, and it's a critical conversation for any leader looking to gain a strategic edge in the coming years."

Shaun Liew, Head of Rail Operations & Support and Customer Experience & Commercial at SBS Transit Ltd, Singapore, adds, "At SBS Transit, we discovered that human-centric AI isn't just about automation, but a powerful way to amplify the human touch. I look forward to sharing some insights and lessons from our journey of discovery during the 'Blending Innovation with Emotion' panel at InfoComm Asia.

The Summit will feature a series of thought-provoking discussions and practical sessions centered on AI, including:

Admission to this rich educational content and more throughout the three show days is free for all registered visitors. The complete Show Program and Schedule are available here.

AVIXA to Host Premier CTS Certification Training in Asia for the First Time

In a significant milestone for professional development in the region, AVIXA (the Audiovisual and Integrated Experience Association), will host its first-ever in-person CTS 1-AV Technology Training course in Asia. Taking place on 21-23 July and beginning two days ahead of the main exhibition, this foundational three-day course is the essential first step in the new CTS Pathway for professionals seeking the globally recognized CTS® (Certified Technology Specialist™) designation. As this is a separately ticketed course with limited capacity, interested professionals are encouraged to learn more and register directly via the AVIXA website.

Beyond the Classroom: Experiential Learning Through Special Events

InfoComm Asia 2025 extends its learning opportunities to attendees with a series of immersive special events that bridge theory with real-world applications:

"InfoComm Asia is more than just an exhibition; it's a comprehensive platform for professional development and strategic learning," explains Angie Eng, Marketing Director of InfoComm Asia. "We recognize the importance of continuous learning, and our show is fundamentally about equipping our community for tomorrow's challenges,"

Angie continues, "Learning is truly omnipresent at InfoComm Asia. Whether it's through expert-led sessions, exploring innovations on the show floor, or engaging in conversations at our special events, every interaction is key for attendees to gain the invaluable knowledge and connections to master the evolving technological landscape and drive innovation within their organizations."

