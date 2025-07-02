Driving New Momentum in Imaging Industry through Integration and Collaboration

SHANGHAI, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The VISION & IMAGE SHANGHAI 2025 will be held at the Shanghai New International Expo Center from July 17 to 19 (Thursday to Saturday), 2025.

With the theme of "Imaging Innovation • Integrated Collaboration", the exhibition attracts approximately 350 exhibitors and brands from 11 countries and regions including Mainland China, the United States, Russia, Japan, Germany, Spain, Italy, Vietnam, Malaysia, Ukraine, South Korea, and the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, establishing itself as a professional exhibition with extensive influence in the imaging industry. Among them, the "PHOTO & IMAGING SHANGHAI 2025", co-hosted by the Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shanghai, Shanghai Photographers Association, and Shanghai International Exhibition Management Co.,Ltd, has been awarded the title of Shanghai Excellent Exhibition for two consecutive years, becoming an annual must-visit event for photographers!

Full-chain Presentation from Imaging Capture to Post-production, with Brands Gathering to Meet Diverse Commercial Shooting Scenarios

Relying on the era opportunity of "technological innovation and ecological renewal", the VISION & IMAGE SHANGHAI 2025 brings together its subsidiary exhibitions, including the "PHOTO & IMAGING SHANGHAI 2025", "Video Equipment & Technology Show 2025", "Shanghai International Photo Printing & Art Framing Expo 2025", and "Maternity & Children's Portrait Photography Fair 2025". It also collaborates with the "China Wedding Expo 2025" and the "2025 SHANGHAI BRIDAL FASHION SHOWROOM" to achieve multi-exhibition linkage and resource integration.

The exhibition comprehensively displays new trends, products, and technologies covering "cameras, lenses & filters, photography accessories, film lighting, audio-video equipment, AI technology, digital software, online delivery, imaging output, imaging materials, post-production, framing & mounting, theme sample photos, photo albums & frames, background props, consulting & training, marketing services", etc. It caters to needs from the new tracks of "short videos + live streaming" and "short dramas + short films", and from wedding photography and children's photography to cultural tourism photography, destination weddings, dual-image wedding photography, and graduation season campus photography markets, promoting new forms of cross-border integration between "imaging+" and multiple fields such as commerce, culture, and tourism!

The exhibition occupies Halls E1-E5, gathering domestic and international brand exhibitors, including Fujifilm, Canon, Nikon, Godox, Lishuai, Pgytech, Zhiyun, Meking, Yongnuo, Lexar, Meike, Moma, Neewer, Shimoda, TENBA, SYNCO, Boya, Saramonic, VSGO, NiceFoto, Exascend, Hikvision Storage, Kase, Epson, Fantac, Lucky, Pixel Cake, Baidu Netdisk, MeituYunxiu, DNP, Uni-colour, STARNETeVidec, Tuling, Wang Jun, Yonghe, Xinchangcheng, Alice, Huiyi, Shanwen, Dawang Jiahe, Yingke, Wang Bin, Baojing, Xuxin, 13th District Master Portrait, Su Zhen Sample Photos, Piya Imaging, KD Photography Props, Honggu Xiaoai, Yingzhihui & Yingsuyun, Shengyuhongyang, Sunan Film & TV•KABABA, Weishiguang, etc., reshaping industrial advantages!

Sustained Expansion of Photography Industry Market Scale, Demonstrating Vigorous Development Momentum

According to relevant data statistics, in 2024, the global digital camera shipment volume reached 8.49 million units, an increase of 10%, among which the shipment volume of mirrorless cameras (also known as micro single cameras), which have dominated the market, was 5.61 million units, an increase of 16.1%. The camera shipment volume in the Chinese market reached 1.9481 million units, with sales reaching 229.923 billion yen (11.384 billion RMB), among which the sales volume of mirrorless cameras reached 1.6364 million units, a year-on-year increase of 36.4%, making China the world's largest mirrorless camera market.

On social media, the wave of mirrorless and retro cameras has surged. Camera manufacturers such as Fujifilm, Canon, and Nikon have launched "flashback " campaigns, introducing new products that perfectly integrate analog film dials, lightweight bodies, and classic appearance designs, allowing users to start stylish street photography at any time with the camera in their pockets.

The rigid demand for professional imaging in short video and Vlog content creation has contributed to the camera purchase boom. Therefore, imaging devices that combine movie-level professional high image quality with flexibility, compactness, and diverse video creative expression features have ushered in development opportunities. Whether for film short dramas, live streaming, Vlogs, or 3D VR videos, professional equipment can help create high-quality social network imaging content, enabling video creators to achieve creative freedom.

In addition, the "silver economy" is also an important driver of camera consumption. Outdoor travel photography and learning photography not only enrich the retirement life of the elderly but also help them maintain active thinking. Overall, cameras have gradually become the "social currency" for young people and the "hobby" for middle-aged and elderly people to enrich their lives, with more and more people picking up cameras to express themselves and enrich their lives.

Comprehensive Integration of AI into Commercial Imaging: Focusing on the Present and Embracing Changes

AI has been fully integrated into the imaging chain. New products from Fujifilm, Canon, and Nikon respectively feature intelligent composition, enhanced scene and subject recognition, in-camera AI retouching, and even AI video functions. Computational photography's "AI super-resolution" and "deblurring" have become practical functions to improve image quality.

Driven by the demand for personalized "filter ecology", imaging consumers have an increasingly strong demand for color styles. A series of rich cloud LUT libraries and AI-optimized calibrations meet the creative needs of different scenes and emotions, from ins style to the cyberpunk style, generating atmospheric masterpieces with one click.

In recent years, innovative applications of AI enterprises such as Pixel Cake, MeituYunxiu, Baidu Netdisk, and Tuling in the commercial photography field have significantly improved retouching quality and efficiency, thereby saving labor costs and shortening the time cycle from shooting to delivery.

Industry Leaders Gathering to Focus on the "New Force" of Campus Imaging in the Yangtze River Delta

The VISION & IMAGE SHANGHAI 2025 gives full play to its resource advantages, focuses on the current imaging industry's "hot search keywords", and aims to promote imaging culture, connect market supply and demand, and boost commercial and consumer markets. In addition to displaying a rich and diverse product ecosystem, the exhibition will collaborate with partners to hold a series of activities for discussing industry trends, sharing creative experiences and insights.

Preview of some concurrent conferences and activities:

The VISION & IMAGE SHANGHAI 2025 is fully prepared. We look forward to gathering with colleagues at home and abroad in Shanghai to participate in this imaging grand event!

Exhibition Information

VISION & IMAGE SHANGHAI 2025

Time: July 17-19, 2025 (Thursday-Saturday)

Venue: Shanghai New International Expo Center (Halls E1-E5)

Address: No. 2345 Longyang Road, Pudong New Area (Entrance Hall 1)

Transportation: Huamu Road Station, Metro Line 7

Press Contact

Shanghai International Exhibition Management Co., Ltd.

Tel: (86) 21 6279 2828