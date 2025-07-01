Vantage Dominates Online Money Awards 2025 with Wins for Best Multi-Asset Broker & Customer Service

PORT VILA, Vanuatu, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The globally recognised Vantage brand has been honoured with two prestigious awards at this year's Online Money Awards, securing top honours in both the "Best Multi-Asset Broker" and "Best Customer Service" categories. These accolades reflect the brand's commitment to delivering exceptional trading experiences and client support across global markets.

The 2025 Online Money Awards featured intense competition, with over 200 nominees across 23 categories. More than 9,000 retail traders and investors participated in the voting process, making these awards a significant endorsement from the trading community.

Marc Despallieres, CEO of Vantage, stated: "These awards validate Vantage's ongoing efforts to provide traders with comprehensive multi-asset access and industry-leading customer service. The recognition is particularly meaningful as it comes directly from the trading community we serve."

Organised in partnership with The Armchair Trader, the Online Money Awards highlight excellence in financial services. Archie Humphries, Director at Holiston Media, noted: "The strength and depth of entries this year has been truly impressive. With fierce competition across many categories, the 23 winners announced today have demonstrated remarkable innovation, service excellence, and market leadership." Michael Morton, Founder of The Armchair Trader, added: "We're always eager to spotlight companies delivering real value to investors and traders. Our involvement in the Online Money Awards allows us to stay closely connected to the very best in the market."

With these latest achievements, Vantage reinforces its position as a trusted partner for traders globally, combining diverse asset offerings with exceptional client support.

About Vantage

Vantage Markets (or Vantage) is a multi-asset CFD broker offering clients access to a nimble and powerful service for trading Contracts for Difference (CFDs) products, including Forex, Commodities, Indices, Shares, ETFs, and Bonds.

With 15 years of market experience, Vantage goes beyond the role of broker, providing a reliable trading platform that provides clients access to trading opportunities.

About Online Money Awards

The Online Money Awards are organised by Holiston Media in conjunction with The Armchair Trader, aim to recognise and reward the best-performing companies in the self-directed private investment and wealth sectors.

RISK WARNING: CFDs are complex instruments and carry a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Ensure you understand the risks before trading.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, an offer, or solicitation of any financial products or services. The content is not intended for residents of any jurisdiction where such distribution or use would be contrary to local law or regulation. Readers are advised to seek independent professional advice before making any investment or financial decisions. Any reliance you place on the information presented is strictly at your own risk.

Note: The awards referenced were attributed to the Vantage brand and may not apply to all entities within the Vantage group. Clients should refer to the relevant Vantage entity's website for region-specific services and regulatory disclosures.