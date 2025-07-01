KARAWANG, Indonesia, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ningbo Contemporary Brunp Lygend Co., Ltd. (CBL), a subsidiary of Guangdong Brunp Recycling Technology Co., Ltd (Brunp), in partnership with PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ANTAM) and Indonesia Battery Corporation (IBC), officially broke ground on the Indonesia Battery Integration Project on Sunday at the Karawang New Industry City (KNIC) in Indonesia's West Java Province. Brunp is a subsidiary of Contemporary Amperex Technology Co., Limited (CATL).

Spanning over 2,000 hectares, the Indonesia Battery Integration Project, with a planned investment of nearly USD 6 billion, covers the full battery value chain including nickel mining and processing, battery materials and battery recycling at the FHT Industrial Park of East Halmahera, North Maluku Province, and battery manufacturing in KNIC and Artha Industrial Hill (AIH) of Karawang, West Java Province.

The battery plant in Karawang will deliver an annual capacity of 6.9 GWh in the first phase. By applying CATL's Lighthouse Factory and Extreme Manufacturing experience, the plant will ensure efficient production of high-quality battery cells and modules to accelerate e-mobility and energy transition efforts in Indonesia and the world.

The other key component of the project is the establishment of Indonesia's first renewable energy circular system, with nickel mining and processing, battery materials, and battery recycling operations deployed at the FHT Industrial Park. This landmark project will use state-of-the-art technologies and renewable energy to achieve ultra-low energy consumption, enabling improved cost efficiency, and high-value battery material regeneration with a metal recovery rate of over 95%. Once fully operational, the facility is expected to produce 142,000 tons of nickel and 30,000 tons of cathode materials annually, along with the capacity to process around 20,000 tons of recycled batteries.

This project, the largest initiative of its kind in Southeast Asia, clearly demonstrates Indonesia's dedication to promoting sustainable energy, declared Prabowo Subianto, President of the Republic of Indonesia while attending the ground breaking ceremony in Karawang. He also expressed enthusiasm for partnering with global stakeholders to develop a green battery industry ecosystem.

By vertically integrating the entire battery value chain, the Indonesia Battery Integration Project sets a strong example of green, circular industrial development, establishing a new benchmark in international industry collaboration. It is expected to create 8,000 direct jobs and generate 35,000 indirect job opportunities by the time it reaches full capacity, and it will make significant contribution to Indonesia's 2060 carbon neutrality target.

The ground breaking marks a key milestone in advancing the Indonesia Battery Integration Project, which will further enhance CATL's global footprint, create resilience of raw materials supply, and promote global battery circularity.

Photo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2722677/1.jpg?p=medium600

Photo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2722678/2.jpg?p=medium600

Photo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2722679/3.jpg?p=medium600