SINGAPORE, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AVPN , the largest network of social investors in Asia, announced the appointment of Achal Agarwal as the new Chair of its Board of Directors, effective 1 July 2025. He succeeds Veronica Colondam , who has served as Chair since 2021.

Achal has been a member of the AVPN Board since 2024, and previously from 2016 to 2019, providing strategic guidance during key phases of the organisation's growth and evolution. In his new role as Chair, Achal will steer AVPN's strategic priorities, further advancing its mission to move more capital towards impact in Asia.

"I am honoured to take on the role of Chair at AVPN," said Achal Agarwal. "This is a time of tremendous momentum for the impact sector in Asia. I look forward to building on the strong foundation laid by Veronica, while bringing fresh perspectives to scale our collective ambition. AVPN is uniquely positioned to drive meaningful change by connecting capital to need — and I am pleased to contribute more deeply to that journey."

Naina Subberwal Batra , CEO of AVPN, welcomed the appointment, noting Achal's long-standing contributions and their strong working relationship. "Achal has been a trusted board member and advisor. His deep expertise in business transformation and strong commitment to sustainability make him an ideal Chair for AVPN's next phase of growth. I am confident he will guide AVPN with both clarity and ambition." She added, "My sincere thanks to Veronica, whose steady leadership and passion were instrumental during a pivotal period of our expansion."

Achal is currently an Independent Non-Executive Director at Amcor PLC, serving on the Compensation Committee since 2021. He has also been an Independent Non-Executive Director at SATS Ltd. since 2016 and has served on its Executive Committee and the Remuneration and Human Resource Committee since 2017. In addition, Achal is a Council member of WWF Singapore's Conservation Fund and was previously Chairman of the Board of WWF Singapore.

Earlier in his career, Achal was a member of the Global Leadership Team at Kimberly-Clark Corporation, where he retired in 2020 as Global Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer. He also held the role of President for the company's Asia Pacific business. Before joining Kimberly-Clark, Achal held several senior roles at PepsiCo, including Chief Operating Officer of its China Beverage Business, as well as leadership positions in their Sub-Saharan Africa region, and in East and South India.

In 2016, Achal was named Asia Business Leader of the Year by CNBC and is widely recognised for transforming underperforming markets into regional leaders. He has also been part of the board of the Singapore International Chamber of Commerce and was a council member of the Singapore Business Federation. Achal is based in Singapore.

