Ultima Markets Unveils First Sustainability Academy in the CFD Industry

SINGAPORE, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ultima Markets has launched the first sustainability academy in the CFD industry, setting a key milestone within the financial services sector. Developed by the Ultima Impact Foundation, the educational initiative reflects the broker's belief that real progress begins with providing access to knowledge, from the experts to everyone.

The sustainability academy features a curated series of short video lessons led by professors from globally respected universities, and top scientists working in some of the most influential organisations in the climate space. Drawing from their years of work in climate risk, natural capital, nature-based solutions and sustainable finance, every lesson distills complex ideas into simple, actionable messages.

While much of this content is typically only available in graduate classes, Ultima Impact has chosen to make this content freely available to all, through a dedicated learning section on its website. The foundation hopes this will allow anyone to have the opportunity to better understand these global challenges.

"Sustainability can feel complex and difficult to grasp, especially for those who are just starting to learn about it. Our goal with the academy is to demystify these topics and make them more approachable and relatable to everyone," said Jean Philippe, Director of the Ultima Impact Foundation.

"These highly respected scientists and professors carry with them a huge wealth of knowledge, but too often their ideas remain within university walls. We wanted to bring their ideas out into the open, to connect academia with the public in a meaningful manner, thereby inspiring more people to engage, learn and take part in the global sustainability conversation."

This initiative was created as part of Ultima Markets' broader sustainability agenda. As the first CFD broker to join the United Nations Global Compact, the company aligns its operations with the United Nations' 17 Sustainable Development Goals, using education and accessibility as tools to advance meaningful global progress.

By ensuring the academy is open to everyone everywhere, we hope to create greater awareness and build a future for all," he concludes.

About Ultima Markets

Ultima Markets is a licensed multi-asset broker offering access to over 250 CFD instruments, including Forex, Commodities, Indices and Shares. The platform serves traders in over 170 countries and regions, with a focus on reliable execution and client-first service.

Ultima Markets has earned multiple accolades including the Most Advanced Multi-Asset Trading Platform Europe 2025 from Gazet International and the Best Educational Trading Hub Brokerage Global 2025 from Global Business and Finance Magazine. As the first CFD broker to join the United Nations Global Compact, it champions sustainability and ethical finance.

Ultima Markets is a member of The Financial Commission and offers eligible clients insurance protection up to US$1,000,000 per account via Willis Towers Watson.

About Ultima Impact Foundation

Ultima Impact Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation established to lead Ultima Markets' long-term commitment to sustainability and social impact. Rooted in the belief that business can be a force for good, the Foundation bridges purpose and impact to create measurable, lasting change for individuals, communities and the planet.

Its initiatives span ecological restoration, biodiversity, climate resilience, education, innovation and community development. The Foundation works hand-in-hand with partners on the ground, guided by strong governance and driven by a vision for sustainable, inclusive impact.