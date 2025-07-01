SHENZHEN, China, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Huawei was named a Challenger in the 2025 Magic Quadrant™ for Backup and Data Protection Platforms report released by Gartner. The report recognizes Huawei as a Challenger for its OceanProtect data protection solutions.

Huawei OceanProtect data protection solutions have served customers across sectors, including finance, carriers, manufacturing, healthcare, government, and public utilities, in more than 150 countries and regions.

Recognizing key trends in the data security market and understanding customer demands, Huawei has launched OceanProtect Backup Storage, OceanProtect Appliance, and OceanCyber Data Security Appliance—products that feature cutting-edge technologies, such as large-capacity all-flash scale-out architecture, multilayer inline variable-length deduplication, forever incremental backup without synthesis, multilayer ransomware protection with network-storage collaboration, and in-depth copy detection. These products help customers address common industry challenges such as ransomware protection as well as efficient backup and recovery. Looking forward, Huawei will continue to innovate and invest in data protection architecture, algorithms, hardware, and ecosystem, with the focus on convergence and innovation, aiming to become the top data infrastructure choice for customers across industries.

For more information about Huawei Data Storage products and solutions, please visit: https://e.huawei.com/en/products/storage/oceanprotect.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Backup and Data Protection Platforms, 24 June 2025

GARTNER and MAGIC QUADRANT are registered trademarks of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Photo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2722495/Huawei_Named_a_Challenger_in_Gartner_Magic_Quadrant_for_Backup_and_Data_Protection_Platforms.jpg?p=medium600

Photo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/2722496/Huawei_Named_a_Challenger_in_Gartner_Magic_Quadrant_for_Backup_and_Data_Protection_Platforms.jpg?p=medium600