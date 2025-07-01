Judges say Kavalan's Solist Fino Sherry 'stunned' panel with balance and complexity

TAIPEI, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kavalan has come away from the 16th edition of International Whisky Competition (IWC) garlanded with three top accolades, taking the distillery's performance in international contests to a new level.

Taiwan's premier distillery clinched "Whisky of the Year", "Distillery of the Year", "Master Distiller of the Year" in Louisville, Kentucky and will be the custodian of the "Golden Barrel trophy" for winning Whisky of the Year until next year's winner is announced.

All entries were evaluated individually, one at a time, across 8 minutes for each tasting, using a strict double-blind tasting format, with no information provided about origin, category, or ABV.

IWC Competition Director Max A. Solano said Whisky of the Year Solist Fino "stunned the panel with its balance and complexity." He summed it up: "A world-class expression that stood out from the rest."

King Car Chairman Mr. YT Lee said Kavalan was honoured to be recognised at the U.S. contest known as the "Olympics of whisky competitions".

"Of all competitions, IWC is considered one of the toughest because only one Gold, Silver, and Bronze medal is awarded for each category. We're humbled and grateful to receive top honours at this competition that has become a benchmark for whisky excellence around the world."

Kavalan Solist Fino Tasting notes from Adam Edmondson, Master of Whisky:

"On the nose, it bursts with mango, apricot, and grilled pineapple, layered with almonds, dried figs, and oak spice. The palate offers rich plum, brandied cherries, dark chocolate, and the dry finesse of fino sherry. The finish lingers with coffee, sandalwood, and dried citrus."

Of IWC's Top 15 Whiskies of 2025, Kavalan ranked as follows:

No.1 –Solist Fino Sherry Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky – 97.04pts

No.9 –Solist Manzanilla Sherry Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky – 95.78pts

No.11 –Solist Palo Cortado Sherry Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky – 95.68pts

List of Kavalan awards:

Whisky of the Year:

Kavalan Solist Fino Sherry Single Cask Strength Single Malt Whisky - 97.04 Pts

Distillery of the Year:

Kavalan Distillery - 92.78 Pts/Avg

Master Distiller of the Year:

Zerose Yang - Head of R&D

Golden Barrel Trophy

Kavalan will be the custodian of the Golden Barrel trophy for winning Whisky of the Year until next year's winner is announced.

About the Golden Barrel Trophy

Designed in Switzerland and unveiled at Diageo Archive, the Golden Barrel Trophy represents the pinnacle of excellence in whisky making, showcasing two lions holding a whisky barrel. It is casted in bronze with 24K golden leaves on each side of the barrel. The Golden Barrel will be kept by the winner of the Whisky of the Year until next year's competition and the name of each winner will be engraved in its marble base to commemorate the history of each annual Whisky of the Year. Basically, the Golden Barrel is to whisky what the World Cup is to football.

About International Whisky Competition (IWC)

Established in 2010, the International Whisky Competition was created to offer a truly competitive and credible judging platform, awarding only three medals — Gold, Silver, and Bronze — in each category. With its rigorous standards and transparent methodology, the IWC has earned a reputation as the "Olympics of the whisky world."

Whiskies are evaluated through a double blind tasting process, ensuring absolute impartiality. Judges are unaware of the producer, origin, or any identifying details about the whiskies they assess, other than whether the sample is cask strength.

The judging panel is composed exclusively of whisky experts: Masters of Whisky, Scotch, or Bourbon, Master Distillers, Blenders, and seasoned industry experts. Each brings a depth of experience and precision to every evaluation.

Each whisky is judged individually for up to 8 minutes, using a detailed scoring system based on four main segments and eleven subcategories:

Sight

• Colour (0 points) • Visual Appeal (5 points)

Nose

• Intensity and Complexity (15 points) • Distinctiveness of Aromas (10 points) • Balance of Aromas (10 points)

Taste

• Palate and Balance (10 points) • Alcohol, Body, and Complexity (10 points) • Distinctiveness of Flavours (10 points) • Balance Between Flavours (10 points)

Finish

• Length and Finish (10 points) • Quality of Finish (10 points)

About Kavalan Whisky

Kavalan Distillery in Yilan County has been pioneering the art of single malt whisky in Taiwan since 2005. Our whisky, aged in intense humidity and heat, sources the crystal meltwaters of Snow Mountain and is enhanced by sea and mountain breezes. These conditions combine to create Kavalan's signature creaminess. Taking Yilan County's old name, our distillery is backed by more than 45 years of beverage-making under parent company, King Car Group. We have collected 960 gold awards or higher from the industry's most competitive contests.

