MANILA, Philippines, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the booming maritime market of Southeast Asia, Weichai has won widespread recognition in the Philippine and surrounding markets with its strong technical strength and innovation capabilities, demonstrating its firm determination and strong strength to deeply cultivate the maritime market in this region.

At the 2025 Philippine International Maritime & Ship Exhibition, Weichai made a grand debut with a series of high-end marine power products, attracting numerous professional visitors to stop and negotiate. Weichai's 12WH17 high-end medium-speed marine engine and 6F21 high-end boat engine are known as the "star products" in the Southeast Asian market.

The 12WH17 medium-speed marine engine inherits technical advantages such as "high-strength vermicular iron body, international top-grade components, and Weichai's independent ECU electronic control system". With a fuel injection pressure as high as 2,200 bar, it is specially designed for inshore transport ships, engineering vessels, and passenger-fishing boats. It has achieved another upgrade in reliability, energy efficiency, and intelligence, fully meeting the complex navigation needs of various ships.

The 6F21 high-end marine engine is adapted to the needs of high-end boats. Relying on Weichai's high-pressure common rail electronic control system, it not only achieves high-power output but also balances silent and environmental protection features, demonstrating industry-leading quality and setting a new power benchmark for the high-end yacht market.

In addition, as an important supporting product for marine engine maintenance, Weichai genuine marine engine oil can meet the high-standard requirements of engines for lubrication and reliability in extreme environments, helping customers achieve the benefit expectation of "longer service life after purchase". The complete product ecosystem provides users with all-round protection.

Relying on a product matrix with full-range coverage, wide applications, energy conservation and environmental protection, as well as an efficient service system, Weichai has built a "one-stop" marine power solution. This development model driven by dual wheels of technological innovation and service networks is accelerating its expansion in the Philippine and surrounding maritime markets. In the future, Weichai will continue to enhance its product promotion and localized operation capabilities, leverage its green and energy-saving advantages to assist the local shipbuilding industry in upgrading, inject high-quality, efficient and green sustainable power into the Southeast Asian shipbuilding industry, and further consolidate its leading position in the regional maritime market.