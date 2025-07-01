TAIPEI and MILPITAS, Calif., July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) ("Silicon Motion"), a global leader in designing and marketing NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices, today announced the addition of Mr. Jeffrey Ju as Senior Vice President of Platform & Strategy to drive strategic platform development and ecosystem partnerships. Mr. Ju brings 30 years of leadership experience in the semiconductor industry, with deep expertise in IC design, marketing, and global operations.

In his new role, Mr. Ju will lead efforts to deepen executive-level platform engagement with top-tier customers in the PC, smartphone, automotive, and server markets. He will also play a key role in strengthening Silicon Motion's global R&D capabilities. In addition, Mr. Ju will serve as a member of the SMI Capital Committee, where he will contribute to strategic investments and acquisitions, and support post-acquisition integration and leadership. He will also advise the company's long-term business strategy, product portfolio expansion, and AI initiatives.

"Jeffrey's extensive industry knowledge and strategic leadership make him a valuable addition to our executive team," said Wallace Kou, President and CEO of Silicon Motion. "His insights and relationships will help us scale new growth engines and strengthen our strategic foundation across platform engagement, R&D, investment, and product innovation."

Mr. Ju was most recently Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at ZEKU Technology, where he built a global team of over 3,000 engineers and delivered multiple advanced SoC designs, including 6nm and 4nm tape-outs. He previously served as a Partner at Xiaomi Private Equity and held senior executive roles at MediaTek. While at MediaTek, he served as Executive Vice President and Co-Chief Operating Officer and was instrumental in growing its mobile chipset business to over US$4 billion annually and establishing the company as the world's No.2 mobile phone chipset vendor. Mr. Ju holds a master's degree in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from National Chiao Tung University.

About Silicon Motion:

We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices. We supply more SSD controllers than any other company in the world for servers, PCs and other client devices and are the leading merchant supplier of eMMC and UFS embedded storage controllers used in smartphones, IoT devices and other applications. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data centre and specialized industrial and automotive SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com.