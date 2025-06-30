LONDON, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Millennium Hotels & Resorts (MHR) and Germany's Maritim Hotels have announced a strategic cross-brand loyalty partnership, linking their MyMillennium and MyMaritim programmes to offer enhanced privileges at participating properties globally.

The agreement was signed at the Chelsea Harbour Hotel & Spa, London, by Saurabh Prakash, Interim Chief Operating Officer and Chief Commercial Officer at MHR, and Roland Elter, Chief Commercial Officer of Maritim Hotels.

"Our collaboration with Maritim Hotels is a strategic step to expand our access to Germany and the larger European Union, an important travel and business region. It will enhance travel and strengthen our shared vision to cross borders with quality hospitality experiences," said Kwek Leng Beng, Chairman of Millennium Hotels and Resorts.

"This collaboration is a forward-thinking move that aligns with our vision of enhancing guest loyalty through global partnerships," said Kwek Eik Sheng, Executive Director of Millennium Hotels & Resorts. "By seamlessly integrating the strengths and benefits across two trusted hospitality brands, we're offering our members more value, wider choices and enhanced rewards across an expanded network of destinations and experiences."

Loyalty programme members will now benefit from reciprocal privileges:

"At Millennium Hotels & Resorts, we're constantly looking for ways to elevate the guest experience," said Saurabh Prakash. "This partnership with Maritim Hotels strengthens our loyalty ecosystem by bridging complementary markets. It gives our members broader access and seamless recognition wherever their travels take them."

The collaboration grants MyMaritim members access to award-winning Millennium properties in destinations such as Singapore, London, New York City, Dubai, Phuket, and Penang. MyMillennium members gain access to key German locations including Dresden, Munich, Frankfurt, and Berlin.

"This partnership delivers enhanced experiences without compromising the essence of either brand," said Roland Elter, Chief Commercial Officer of Maritim Hotels. "It's a step forward in building meaningful connections with our global guests."

The agreement also includes joint trade show participation, sales initiatives, and shared employee privileges. "We are proud to partner with Millennium Hotels & Resorts," added Elter. "This loyalty collaboration creates exciting new opportunities for our members to experience international travel with greater benefits and convenience, while honouring the distinct spirit of both brands."