SCS Butter Celebrates 120 Years of Dazzling Kitchens Across Singapore.

For over 120 years, SCS Butter has been a trusted kitchen staple in Singapore, celebrated for its rich, creamy flavor and exceptional quality. To mark this milestone anniversary, SCS Butter unveils its latest campaign: "Create Your Dazzle."

Inspired by the iconic SCS Star, the campaign is a tribute to the brand's enduring mission—to spark creativity and help transform everyday moments and culinary delights into dazzling experiences. Whether it's baking, cooking, or simply spreading joy. SCS Butter invites everyone to embrace the magic.

SINGAPORE, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- From pineapple tarts to butter cakes, SCS Butter has been a star in Singaporean kitchens for generations. Today, it stands as the No. 1 butter in Singapore*, a testament to 120 years of unwavering quality and taste. Since 1905, SCS Butter has been a beloved part of Singaporean culinary heritage, offering various butter products produced from grass-fed cow's milk. As it marks its 120th anniversary, the iconic brand celebrates with the campaign "Create Your Dazzle", inviting home cooks and food lovers to express their personality through food and celebrate the joy of creating extraordinary experiences from this everyday ingredient.

SCS Butter was launched at a time when cold-chain delivery was a luxury, with a simple mission: to make quality butter affordable and accessible to all. Now part of DKSH, a leading market expansion service provider across Asia and beyond, the brand has remained true to that origin story, delivering rich, double-churned butter.

"We are proud to celebrate 120 years of nourishing generations of Singaporeans," said Adrian Kang, Vice President, Fast Moving Consumer Goods, DKSH Singapore. "As the nation's most trusted butter brand, SCS was built on the belief that premium butter should be accessible to all, and that remains true today. 'Create Your Dazzle' is a tribute to the magic that happens when quality ingredients meet everyday creativity."



Create Your Dazzle: A Celebration of Joy, Identity and Food

The "Create Your Dazzle" is inspired by the brand's star logo and its purpose: To inspire creativity in transforming simple moments and culinary creations into extraordinary experiences.

The 120th anniversary celebration kicks off with a social media campaign in the coming months, followed by an influencer-led wave of recipe inspiration and home-baking spotlights through July and August. Expect to see dazzling creations and nostalgic flavors that celebrate the vibrant diversity of Singapore's food culture; from pineapple tarts to salted egg chicken.

SCS Butter will also bring the dazzle to life in-store, with live demonstrations and sampling experiences planned at major supermarkets nationwide. Consumers are also encouraged to join in the fun by sharing their creations on social media using the hashtag #CreateYourDazzle.

Also, look out for SCS Butter's limited-edition packaging, inspired by Singapore's cultural celebrations—Chinese New Year, Hari Raya, National Day, and Christmas—celebrating the country's multiracial food heritage.

SCS Butter is available at all major grocery stores and online platforms across Singapore.

About SCS

SCS has been a trusted household name and pioneer in the butter category in Singapore for over 120 years. Founded to make high-quality butter accessible at a time when cold-chain distribution was a luxury, SCS continues to deliver premium dairy products that combine heritage, quality, and value. From daily spreads to baking and culinary creations, SCS inspires creativity in transforming simple moments into extraordinary experiences. www.scsdairy.com

About DKSH

For 160 years, DKSH has been delivering growth for companies in Asia and beyond across its Business Units Healthcare, Consumer Goods, Performance Materials, and Technology. As a leading Market Expansion Services provider, DKSH offers sourcing, market insights, marketing and sales, eCommerce, distribution and logistics as well as after-sales services, following its purpose of enriching people's lives. DKSH is a participant of the United Nations Global Compact and adheres to its principles-based approach to responsible business. Listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, DKSH operates in 36 markets with 28,060 specialists, generating net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2024. DKSH Business Unit Consumer Goods focuses on fast moving consumer goods, food services, luxury and lifestyle products as well as hair and skin cosmetics. With 14,250 specialists, the Business Unit generated net sales of CHF 3.4 billion in 2024. www.dksh.com/cg

* Source: Based on a 2024 survey among Singapore residents who were asked to indicate their most-often consumed butter brand in Singapore.

