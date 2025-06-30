The World's Leading Water Park Manufacture and Designer Celebrates Regional Milestone with Project Openings, Innovation Showcases, and Full-Service Support for APAC Clients.

SHANGHAI, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As IAAPA Expo Asia 2025 opens in Shanghai, WhiteWater proudly celebrates its 40th Anniversary in the Asia-Pacific region. With this year's show brings the industry together in our APAC office home city, WhiteWater seizes the moment to unveil bold new attractions, showcase world firsts, and reaffirm WhiteWater's role as both a global leader and a trusted local partner.

CELEBRATING 40 YEARS IN APAC: GLOBAL INSIGHTS WITH LOCAL EXPERTISE

2025 marks WhiteWater's 40th year in Asia-Pacific—a milestone that reflects not just the company's legacy, but its evolution alongside a rapidly maturing industry. WhiteWater remains the first and only international supplier with a full-service office in the region. Its local team—on the ground throughout the entire region—ensures clients get the best of both worlds: agile, culturally attuned support with world-class technical know-how in safety, design, and operations.

"For the past 40 years, WhiteWater has been privileged to work alongside visionary developers and operators from across Asia-Pacific. We celebrate our anniversary in the region thanking the hundreds of parks who've trusted our expertise to deliver amazing experiences for every guest," said Doug Smith, Global Head of Sales at WhiteWater. "Together, with our clients, we've transformed skylines, built iconic rides which earn rave reviews, and most importantly, created fun memories for millions of families."

Read more about our iconic 40 years in APAC and see what our partners said here.

NEW LANDMARKS OPNINGS ACROSS APAC

From China to New Zealand, WhiteWater's new openings this year highlight the quality, scale and diversity of the aquatic entertainment WhiteWater consistently delivers.

Meanwhile, WhiteWater is continuing to support renewals and expansions for some of the most well-known brands across the region:

WORLD'S FIRST ATTRACTIONS THAT REDEFINE GUEST EXPERIENCES

At IAAPA Expo Asia 2025, WhiteWater is spotlighting global product breakthroughs that will inspire APAC operators to think bigger.

LOOKING AHEAD: A FUTURE BUILT ON PARTNERSHIP AND INNOVATION

With more projects on the horizon and evolving guest expectations, WhiteWater's APAC team stands ready to co-create the next icons that stand out and succeed.

"Our future is anchored in partnership," said Onno Meeter, President of Water Parks at WhiteWater. "Whether launching a first-time attraction or elevating a world-famous brand, we're here to provide unmatched local excellence and global insight. That's what 40 years in APAC has taught us; and that's what we'll continue to deliver."

WhiteWater's full-service APAC team can be found at booths #1422 and #1322, ready to share insights, explore new opportunities, and celebrate four decades of collaboration and innovation in the region.

About WhiteWater

WhiteWater was born in 1980 with one clear purpose, to create places where families unite and make joyful lasting memories.

We achieve this by standing alongside our customers from concept to completion of award-winning attractions, from slides to water rides and everything in between. We aim to inspire our clients by unleashing our creativity to realize their ambitions; we craft solutions which make each park unique. We are dedicated to making products that operators can count on, because we understand the importance of reliability and efficiency on the bottom line.

As market leaders, we put our success down to our attitude, in all our years we've never once forgotten why we're here – to help parks solve problems, create immersive experiences, and delight guests all over the world.

We're here to create places where fun can thrive.