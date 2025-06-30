BEIJING, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the landmark success of SIAL Shanghai 2025, the global SIAL Network now shifts focus to the southern innovation capital with SIAL Shenzhen 2025, set for September 1–3 at the Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center (Futian District). In a major development, the show will mark the official launch of SIAL Society, an international buyer engagement program designed to empower global food trade professionals with enhanced sourcing access, year-round visibility, and high-level business matching opportunities.

Shenzhen: A Strategic Hub for Global Food Procurement

Shenzhen dominates Asian food procurement as China's top import hub, processing $58.6B in annual F&B imports (+15.8% YoY). Global buyers leverage its ecosystem for faster, cheaper access to China's $1.8T market and ASEAN supply chains.

Shenzhen's Key Advantages for Global Buyers:

"Shenzhen is an ideal launchpad for market penetration in China and Asia," said a representative from SIAL Shenzhen. "Its trade-friendly environment and strong supply chain connectivity make it a key destination for global buyers."

What to Expect at SIAL Shenzhen 2025

Key Product Categories for 2025

SIAL Shenzhen 2025 will spotlight high-growth food and beverage sectors especially relevant for importers, retailers, and foodservice professionals:

Testimonials & Trade Impact

SIAL Shenzhen continues to earn high praise from global participants, driving transformative business growth and industry influence.

"At SIAL Shenzhen 2024, I connected with leading Chinese suppliers in frozen foods and food ingredients. Through these partnerships, I not only innovated my product line with premium ingredients but also expanded my distribution network—boosting my annual sales by 35%. This platform is a game-changer for international buyers like me," said by a food importer from Malaysia.

In just three days in 2024, over USD 50 million in trade was contracted through the onsite Top Buyers Room.

Refined Buyer Services: Efficient, Effective, Curated

SIAL Shenzhen 2025 offers a comprehensive buyer support program tailored for sourcing professionals from retail, distribution, import/export, foodservice, and e-commerce sectors.

Participants can expect:

The program is open to qualified senior buyers and procurement professionals from Southeast Asia, and South Asia with active sourcing plans in categories including beverages, frozen foods, snacks, ingredients, HoReCa supply, and more.

Introducing the SIAL Society: Global Trade, Elevated

Making its debut at SIAL Shenzhen 2025, the SIAL Society is a newly launched program designed to recognize and support qualified international buyers with strong purchasing power and consistent engagement across the SIAL global portfolio.

Key benefits for SIAL Society members include:

"SIAL Society was created to offer global buyers a more structured, seamless and rewarding sourcing experience," said the exhibitor from China. "It aligns trade interests with exclusive tools and business intelligence."

Apply Now: SIAL Society & Buyer Program

International buyers looking to expand sourcing pipelines, build supplier networks, and enter or grow in the Chinese and Southeast Asian markets are encouraged to apply.

Eligibility:

Deadline to Apply: August 15, 2025