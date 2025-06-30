TOKYO, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 23, 2025, Cheng Chung Design (CCD) officially opened its CCD Tokyo — its latest addition following offices in Hong Kong, Singapore, London, Milan, and New York. The new location marks a significant step forward in CCD's global innovation, enabling the firm to provide clients across the Asia-Pacific region with end-to-end design solutions that combine local insight with global perspective, while further strengthening its presence in the region. The unveiling ceremony was jointly officiated by CCD Founder Joe Cheng, Co-Founder Ken Hu, and Muneaki Masuda, founder of TSUTAYA BOOKSTORE. The moment was also witnessed by CCD Global Co-President Renee Cheng; Mercy Wu, Chairwoman and CEO of Eslite Bookstore in Taipei; renowned Japanese architect Masayuki Kurokawa; leading Japanese property owners and developers; as well as representatives from the design, arts, and academic communities, international hotel groups, and major media outlets.

The team at the CCD Tokyo will provide integrated services ranging from architectural planning and interior design to furnishing and decor, with a focus on high-end hotels, mixed-use developments, cultural venues, and bespoke private residences. Drawing on its global experience in luxury hospitality design and supported by IDEAFUSION, an intelligent materials platform developed by RARITAG, the firm is positioned to deliver full-cycle solutions from concept to execution.

Looking ahead, CCD will continue to uphold its philosophy of "Design Is a Global Language," working with local strategic partners in Japan to explore deeper integrations of spatial aesthetics.