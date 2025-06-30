SYDNEY, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCharge, a global leader in EV charging infrastructure and smart energy solutions, has officially launched its flagship Halo V2G bidirectional DC charger in the Australian market. The announcement was made at an industry launch event in Sydney attended by representatives from utilities, government agencies, EV manufacturers, energy retailers, and project partners.

"Our goal is to help lead Australia's transition to a more dynamic and distributed energy system," said Kouki Xiang, CEO of StarCharge APAC. "Halo V2G is more than just a product — it's part of a larger vision to connect vehicles, homes, and the grid into a unified, intelligent ecosystem."

The Halo V2G is a result of over two years of intensive development and local testing. After forming a dedicated R&D team in 2023, StarCharge created a next-generation bidirectional DC wallbox that supports both ISO 15118-2 and ISO 15118-20 protocols, with power options of 7.4kW and 11kW. Its compact design, high efficiency (up to 96%), and full OCPP 2.0.1/2.1 compatibility make it ideal for both residential and light commercial use.

Since early 2025, the product has undergone extensive technical validation with Australian partners. It has passed remote and on-site integration tests, ensuring compatibility with a wide range of EV models and energy management platforms. The product has already received key DNSP exemptions, allowing for approved deployments across multiple distribution networks. It is currently in the final stage of certification under AS 4777.2, the key standard for inverter-connected energy systems in Australia.

StarCharge is investing in the development of a full-scale V2G ecosystem in Australia— DNSPs, energy retailers, installers, fleet operators, and EV OEMs — under a unified framework supported by the Halo charger and StarCharge's cloud-based platform.

By allowing energy to flow both ways — charging during low-demand periods and discharging during peak times — V2G can help reduce grid stress, defer infrastructure upgrades, and give energy users more control over their bills.

The Halo charger plays a central role in this future, integrating with both home energy systems and utility-grade platforms. With features like load balancing, remote firmware upgrades, and real-time energy data reporting, the Halo V2G is designed to grow with the evolving needs of Australian households, fleets, and energy providers.

For partnership enquiries, product demonstrations, or media interviews, please contact: austin.luo@starcharge.com or visit www.starcharge.com.