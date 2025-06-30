SEOUL, South Korea, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital travel platform Agoda revealed that Seoul and Jeju are one of the top destinations for micro-travel across Asia. Perfect for spontaneous adventurers, micro-travel focuses on short, manageable getaways that fit into busy schedules, offering a refreshing escape without the need for extensive planning or hefty budgets.

According to bookings made on Agoda during the first five months of the year, Seoul and Jeju ranked second and sixth, respectively, among the top ten micro-travel destinations for a one-night stay in Asia. Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), took the top spot, followed by Seoul (South Korea), Taipei (Taiwan), Manila (Philippines), and Pattaya (Thailand) in the top five. Jeju (South Korea), Nagoya (Japan), Kaohsiung (Taiwan), Penang (Malaysia) and Surabaya (Indonesia) round out the top ten.

Seoul captivates travelers with its concentration of attractions, shopping, and cultural landmarks, all supported by a convenient public transportation system, making it an ideal destination for a quick getaway.

Jeju, renowned for its nature, fresh seafood, and outdoor experiences such as horseback riding and tangerine picking, is just an hour's flight from Seoul Incheon, making it a perfect destination for a micro-adventure.

In addition to Seoul and Jeju, Sokcho, Yeosu, and Jeonju are also popular domestic destinations for one-night stays in South Korea. These destinations offer easy accessibility, rich local cuisine, and a unique mix of nature and culture. Notably, interest in Yeosu and Jeonju is likely driven by events such as the Yeosu Turtleship Festival and the Jeonju International Film Festival, both held in May.

Jay Lee, Country Director, South Korea at Agoda, said, "As the unique charm of various cities in South Korea gains global attention, a new trend of 'multi-travel,' visiting multiple cities for one-night stays, is emerging. With increasingly diverse travel infrastructure and experiences available across cities, demand for short trips continues to rise among both domestic and international travelers. As Asia's travel experts, Agoda will continue to offer personalized deals on accommodations, flights, and activities to help 'micro-travelers' easily plan their one-night stays."

With over 5 million holiday properties, more than 130,000 flight routes, and over 300,000 activities, Agoda offers endless possibilities for micro-travelers. Agoda's mobile app is the go-to platform for unbeatable deals for a quick getaway. Start planning your next micro-adventure at www.agoda.com.