Seoul experienced its first tropical night of the season on Sunday, as the capital's nighttime low was 25.6 degrees Celsius, the state weather agency said Monday.

Seoul's tropical night was eight days later than last year's first tropical night that occurred on June 21, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration.

A tropical night refers to a phenomenon when nighttime temperatures stay above 25 degrees from 6:01 p.m. to 9 a.m. the following day.

Many other regions nationwide, including the east coastal city of Gangneung and the southeastern cities of Daegu and Pohang, also saw tropical nights on Sunday, as temperatures did not drop significantly after sunset due to the continued influx of hot and humid southwest winds, the KMA said.

Temperatures will be higher than the 30-year average for the time being, the KMA said.

On Monday, the highest sensible temperatures will reach around 33 degrees in most parts of the country and the daytime heat will not subside even after sunset.

In particular, a heat wave advisory has been issued for southern parts of Gyeonggi Province, Gangwon Province, Chungcheong provinces and the southern Jeju Island, it noted. Daytime highs will range from 27 degrees to 35 degrees nationwide on Tuesday, with nighttime lows between 22 degrees and 26 degrees. (Yonhap)