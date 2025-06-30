SHANGHAI, June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow (NYSE: DOW) announces significant milestones to mark breakthrough innovation with INNATE™ TF 220 Resin to help enable the design for recyclability and high-performance BOPE films for flexible packaging. From material design to end-of-life solutions, Dow is collaborating with stakeholders across the packaging chain to create impactful, scalable solutions to today's sustainability challenges - transforming vision into commercial reality.

"Asia Pacific is where material science meets circular ambition. Through breakthrough innovations like INNATE™ TF 220 resin—redefining the designed for recyclable packaging performance—and strategic partnerships across the value chain, we are accelerating the shift toward packaging circularity." said Bambang Candra, commercial vice president, APAC, Dow Packaging & Specialty Plastics. "This is sustainability in action, helping enable brands to balance performance benefits while scaling mono-material solutions and post-consumer recycled adoption. It's how Dow turns vision into measurable progress, advancing both our partners' goals and the circular economy."

Collaboration with Liby for Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) Adoption with Scale

In collaboration with leading laundry detergent brand Liby, Dow facilitated the integration of 10% REVOLOOP™ Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) Resin into the packaging of its new generation "Floral Era" detergent series, aiming to reduce carbon emissions while preserving pack durability. This project demonstrates how Dow's circularity approach can be adapted to practical, high-volume uses without compromising product performance or consumer experience.

Zhang Liping, the general manager of Liby Research and Development Center, stated, "As a leading laundry brand in China, Liby is committed to reconsidering plastic packaging and ensuring its circularity. Our strategic partnership with Dow has led to innovations such as China's first fully recyclable laundry packaging with Dow's INNATE™ TF-BOPE and the new generation 'Floral Era' detergent series using Dow's post-consumer recycled resins. This long-term collaboration enhances the sustainable value of our products and shows our commitment to environmental stewardship and innovation."

INNATE™ TF 220 Precision Packaging Resin from Dow, a Groundbreaking Innovation in Design for Recyclability

With lower global curbside recycling rates for flexible packaging, the industry faces a need in balancing high-performance requirements with circular design.

Featuring a distinct molecular architecture, INNATE™ TF 220 Resin achieves breakthrough processing efficiency. Key benefits include exceptional extrusion stability and biaxial stretching processability, significantly reducing manufacturing waste. It also enhances end-use performance with improved stiffness, heat resistance to meet stringent downstream requirements such as printing, lamination bag making, while helping enable attractive optical appearance and excellent abusing resistance for mono-material structures.

The upgraded performance of TF-BOPE films has already shown its versatility in a variety of real-world circular packaging adoption across priority applications including Food & Beverage packaging, Home & Personal Care packaging, etc., empowering brands to maintain functionality and brand aesthetics while advancing sustainability.

The resin's design-for-recyclability ethos has galvanized collaborations across the packaging value chain. Converters and brand owners are leveraging TF-BOPE films to address regional recycling regulations (e.g., China's "Double Carbon" goals) while future-proofing their portfolios.

Shaping the Future of Packaging Together

From high-performance packaging with INNATE™ TF 220 resin to recyclable mono-material designs, Dow pioneers closed-loop solutions for the circular economy, meanwhile continuing to accelerate the industry's transition to a circular economy. Dow is committed to collaborating with key stakeholders across the value chain to promote innovative and sustainable packaging solutions. Through investments in circular materials, enhanced recycling technologies, and design for recyclability, Dow continues to drive the development of a materials ecosystem and transform the plastics industry by helping enable a greater design for recyclability, reuse, and resource efficiency.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) is one of the world's leading materials science companies, serving customers in high-growth markets such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Our global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation, leading business positions and commitment to sustainability enable us to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. We operate manufacturing sites in 30 countries and employ approximately 36,000 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $43 billion in 2024. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. Learn more about us and our ambition to be the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world by visiting www.dow.com.

For further information, visit www.dow.com/InnateTF

X | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram