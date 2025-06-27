MANILA, Philippines, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Insurance has traditionally been perceived as a luxury for many Filipinos, often sidelined due to daily financial priorities. GCash, the country's leading finance super app, is changing this through its digital insurance platform, GInsure. Launched in 2021, GInsure offers flexible, straightforward, and affordable coverage and is conveniently available on a platform trusted by millions. As of the first quarter of 2025, GInsure has unlocked insurance for over 14.6 million users, issuing more than 51.4 million policies.

"We are humbled to be able to come to the aid of users who are looking for a more affordable and accessible way to protect themselves and their loved ones," said Winsley Bangit, GCash VP and Head of New Businesses.

Focusing on affordability, GCash enables more Filipinos to build financial resilience. Users can select from over 48 insurance products in the app's Marketplace, covering Health, Life, Travel, and more, underwritten by GCash's partners. Protection can also be enhanced when transacting online. For instance, "Express Send Scam Insurance" provides personal cyber protection for just Php30 for 30 days.

More recently, GInsure introduced "Buy Load Plus Health Insurance", offering free health and accident insurance to customers purchasing mobile load credits via the GCash app. Eligible users can receive up to Php 30,000 in free accident and health insurance benefits, including hospital income coverage of Php 500 per day for up to 5 days if unable to work at no additional cost.

For GCash, micro-insurance is a practical way to extend financial protection to those traditionally uninsured or under-insured, addressing communities with the greatest need but limited access to conventional products.