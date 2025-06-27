SEOUL, South Korea, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As respiratory illnesses like COVID-19, influenza, and Mycoplasma pneumonia continue to spread, the need for safe, non-pharmaceutical prevention options is growing. South Korea–based biotech firm LUCA AICELL has developed LUCA V-Defense Nasal Spray, a drug-free nasal spray designed to form a protective barrier on the nasal lining—offering a modern solution in the post-mask era.

A Physical Barrier, Not a Medication

Unlike traditional nasal sprays that rely on steroids or antihistamines, LUCA V-Defense forms a non-medicated barrier across the nasal mucosa, the body's first line of defense against airborne pathogens. Instead of using steroids, antihistamines, or vasoconstrictors, LUCA V-Defense relies on lambda carrageenan, a natural compound extracted from red algae, and antimicrobial lipids. These ingredients coat the nasal lining, helping to prevent viruses like SARS-CoV-2 and influenza from binding to mucosal cells. Recent studies have also shown that lambda carrageenan not only possesses antiviral properties but also exhibits anti-inflammatory and anti-allergic effects, helping to reduce allergic reactions in nasal tissues and inhibit histamine release, which may contribute to the prevention of allergic rhinitis.

Using LUCA's proprietary lipid nanocoating technology, the nasal spray demonstrated 99.7% antiviral efficacy within one minute in an in vitro third-party COVID-19 lab study overseas. This suggests potential across a broad spectrum of respiratory viruses.

Rapid Adoption and International Certifications

LUCA AICELL reports that sales of LUCA V-Defense more than tripled in the most recent quarter, signaling increasing consumer interest in preventive nasal sprays. This demand is especially strong among parents and travelers, given that no vaccine currently exists for Mycoplasma pneumonia, a common threat to children.

LUCA V-Defense is classified as a medical device, not a pharmaceutical. It holds:

These credentials validate its safety for daily use and its alignment with international regulatory standards.

Safer than Steroid and Decongestant Sprays

Many popular nasal congestion sprays contain steroids or vasoconstrictors like methazoline, which can offer fast symptom relief but are linked to rebound congestion, mucosal thinning, and reduced efficacy with long-term use.

LUCA V-Defense addresses these issues with a plant-based, non-pharmaceutical formulation that's free from steroids, antihistamines, and methazoline. It is gentle enough for children, pregnant women, and individuals who suffer from seasonal allergies or chronic rhinitis. Its ease of use, a simple mist inside each nostril, makes it ideal for travel, commutes, or high-exposure environments like offices, schools, or public transit.

Redefining Preventive Wellness in the Post-Mask Era

As the world transitions away from masks and into a new phase of pandemic management, personal preventive tools like LUCA V-Defense are gaining relevance. Whether navigating crowded airports, allergy season, or cold and flu outbreaks, this daily-use nasal spray offers a chemical-free alternative for respiratory defense.

"The pandemic changed how we think about personal protection," said a LUCA AICELL spokesperson. "LUCA V-Defense was developed not just for short-term response, but for long-term respiratory wellness. We see it as a smart, science-backed addition to modern health routines."