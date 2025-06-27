NEW YORK, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Saramonic, a global leader in professional audio solutions, proudly introduces Saramonic Air—a dual-channel 2.4 GHz wireless microphone system engineered for creators who need dependable, high-quality audio in a compact, intuitive package. Equipped with intelligent noise cancellation, a discreet 9.7 mm lavalier microphone, real-time monitoring, and adjustable EQ tuning, Saramonic Air delivers a streamlined, professional-grade solution for effortless sound capture.

Ultra-clear Sound in Challenging Environments

Saramonic Air captures professional-grade audio with precision, even in noisy surroundings. Its two-level intelligent noise cancellation effectively suppresses ambient sound without clipping or distortion, while customizable EQ modes enhance vocal clarity and preserve the natural character of the voice. The standout 9.7 mm lavalier microphone features a 6mm diaphragm 1.5× larger than standard, capturing vocals and instruments in full detail—from deep bass to crisp highs. Its rounded shape fits securely and minimizes plosives via front-facing pickup, delivering a clean on-camera look ideal for interviews, streaming, and run-and-gun productions.

The Saramonic built-in limiter ensures audio fidelity even during dynamic vocal peaks. Additionally, a –6 dB safety track adds an extra layer of protection against unexpected spikes. The receiver's 3.5 mm output and 1.05″ full-color display allow for easy monitoring and control of noise cancellation, gain, and brightness.

Lightweight Build with Bold Design

Built with retro-futuristic style metal shells and refined lines, the Air system blends portability with performance. Weighing only 11 g, the transmitter clips on with ease and disappears. Designed for professional creators and filmmakers, its hot-shoe-compatible form factor mounts easily to cameras.

With USB-C, Lightning, and 3.5 mm TRS outputs, it offers a plug-and-play experience for a fast, hassle-free setup. The system supports simultaneous output to two devices—perfect for horizontal filming and live streaming in one step. The receiver powers on and off with the camera, while the transmitter can trigger phone recording with a single tap. When the setup is ready, recording begins instantly.

Availability

The Saramonic Air Global Version is priced at $139 without a lavalier mic and $159 with two lavalier mics. The US Version (including both Type-C and Lightning adapters) is priced at $149 without a lavalier mic.

For more details, visit: https://www.saramonic.com/product/saramonic-air-wireless-microphone

About Saramonic

Founded in 2012, Saramonic has redefined professional audio with its award-winning innovations and over 400 patents. Saramonic continues to deliver cutting-edge solutions for filmmakers, broadcasters, and content creators worldwide.

Contact: Jingyi Chen, chenjinyi@sz-cf.cn