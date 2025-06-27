Former first lady Kim Keon Hee, the wife of ousted President Yook Suk Yeol, will be discharged from a Seoul hospital Friday, 11 days after being admitted due to health issues, her lawyer said.

Kim had been hospitalized at Seoul Asan Medical Center in eastern Seoul reportedly for depression and other health issues on June 16, days after President Lee Jae Myung named a special counsel to lead a probe into various allegations surrounding Kim.

"(She) will undergo discharge procedures today and receive treatment at home for the time being," Kim's legal representative said. "(She) will faithfully respond to summons requests (by the special counsel) made fairly under the law."

Kim faces a series of allegations of legal violations, including stock price manipulation, her acceptance of a luxury bag and interference with the election nomination process.

Her health has reportedly deteriorated since her husband's impeachment in December over his short-lived imposition of martial law earlier that month.

The special counsel told reporters Friday that the team has yet to notify Kim to appear for questioning. (Yonhap)